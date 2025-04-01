5 Things - Flames @ Utah

1. Last Time Out

Here we go again.

Those comeback Flames are on the prowl, in search of two more MASSIVE points on the shores of Great Salt Lake.

And when Adam Klapka got a face-full of shaving cream after Monday's wild comeback win in Colorado, it's not out of the realm of possibility that those shouts of joy were heard echoing through the Utah night sky.

But seriously, what a comeback.

Down by two after 40 minutes, a two-minute penalty to kill at the start of period three, and then THAT happened.

Two goals in 32 seconds - both from the fourth line - setting the stage for Dan Vladar and Yegor Sharangovich's heroics in extra time and the shootout.

"Believe, believe, believe, that's all we've got," Vladar said, moments after turning aside 28 pucks against the Avalanche. "We might not have the strongest team on paper, but I think that we’ve got the strongest team, deep inside in our hearts."

The Flames got the job done in extra time - too - a feat made extra-important given the implications of each and every point in the standings, as well as the point lost Saturday night in Edmonton.

Even if the additional game time left hearts in throats in the stands, at home in front of TV screens, and on the Calgary bench.

"That was a good overtime, that’s like an old-school overtime when it first came into the league, it was (chances) back and forth," said head coach Ryan Huska after the contest. "You don’t often see that anymore, now it’s more about holding on and puck possession.

"Found a way, you know, that’s all I can say. The guys did a good job - Sharan with a nice goal in the shootout - and Vladdy made the saves we needed him to make."

And so, less than 24 hours on, another challenge.

Another opportunity to make up ground in the Western Conference Wild Card chase.

It's been said time and time again, too, that over the course of a long season, different heroes emerge on any given night.

Goals from Ryan Lomberg and Klapka, saves from Dan Vladar, they all proved heroic enough Monday.

Tuesday offers another opportunity for someone to step into the spotlight.