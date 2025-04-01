5 Things - Flames @ Utah

Flames close out three-game swing in Salt Lake City (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Last Time Out

Here we go again.

Those comeback Flames are on the prowl, in search of two more MASSIVE points on the shores of Great Salt Lake.

And when Adam Klapka got a face-full of shaving cream after Monday's wild comeback win in Colorado, it's not out of the realm of possibility that those shouts of joy were heard echoing through the Utah night sky.

But seriously, what a comeback.

Down by two after 40 minutes, a two-minute penalty to kill at the start of period three, and then THAT happened.

Two goals in 32 seconds - both from the fourth line - setting the stage for Dan Vladar and Yegor Sharangovich's heroics in extra time and the shootout.

"Believe, believe, believe, that's all we've got," Vladar said, moments after turning aside 28 pucks against the Avalanche. "We might not have the strongest team on paper, but I think that we’ve got the strongest team, deep inside in our hearts."

The Flames got the job done in extra time - too - a feat made extra-important given the implications of each and every point in the standings, as well as the point lost Saturday night in Edmonton.

Even if the additional game time left hearts in throats in the stands, at home in front of TV screens, and on the Calgary bench.

"That was a good overtime, that’s like an old-school overtime when it first came into the league, it was (chances) back and forth," said head coach Ryan Huska after the contest. "You don’t often see that anymore, now it’s more about holding on and puck possession.

"Found a way, you know, that’s all I can say. The guys did a good job - Sharan with a nice goal in the shootout - and Vladdy made the saves we needed him to make."

And so, less than 24 hours on, another challenge.

Another opportunity to make up ground in the Western Conference Wild Card chase.

It's been said time and time again, too, that over the course of a long season, different heroes emerge on any given night.

Goals from Ryan Lomberg and Klapka, saves from Dan Vladar, they all proved heroic enough Monday.

Tuesday offers another opportunity for someone to step into the spotlight.

See all the highlights from come-from-behind win in Denver

2. Know Your Enemy

Utah opens a five-game homestand Tuesday against the Flames, and do so after snapping a three-game skid Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 win in Chicago.

Alex Kerfoot's second-period goal stood up as the decider, while former Flame Nick DeSimone and ex-Oiler Kailer Yamamoto both counted their first NHL goals of the season.

Kerfoot finished the game with a goal and two assists to pace the Utahns attack.

"We created good traffic in front of their net and got some dirty goals -- some deflections,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny told reporters following the win. “We made it tough for their goalie. That’s stuff we didn’t do against them previously.

"I’m happy about that part.”

Utah sits nine points shy of the final Wild Card berth in the Western Conference, but can take solace in their recent run of form on home ice; they've collected points in four of their last five outings at Delta Center, all part of a 3-1-1 home record over that span.

Clayton Keller holds a wide lead atop the team scoring table with 79 points - 22 more than his next closest teammate - while Dylan Guenther leads the club with 26 goals.

Karel Vejmelka - who signed a new, five-year contract extension with Utah in March - has recorded 22 wins in goal.

He's started each of Utah's last 17 games, a run dating back to Feb. 23.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.1%
20th
Utah
21.5%
T-17th
Penalty Kill
Flames
75.9%
26th
Utah
80.8%
10th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.47%
7th
Utah
53.22%
6th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.46%
21st
Utah
53.68%
4th


3. Wild Card Update

The Flames (35-26-12) enter Tuesday's action five points shy of the Blues for the second and final Wild Card berth in the West, but Calgary continues to have the benefit of two games in hand on both Minnesota (41-28-6, 88 points, WC1) and St. Louis (40-28-7, 87 points, WC2).

Ahead of Tuesday's action, the Flames also sit one point ahead of the Vancouver Canucks (34-27-13, 81 points) and three up on the Utah Hockey Club (33-29-12, 78 points) in the Western Conference table.

In addition to tonight's game between Calgary and Utah, the Flames will have their eyes on the contest in St. Louis between the Blues and Red Wings, which gets underway at 6 p.m. MT.

The Wild, who lost 3-2 in a shootout at New Jersey Monday night, are idle until Wednesday, when they visit the New York Rangers.

4. Fast Facts

2024-25 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the third and final meeting between Calgary and Utah this season, with the Utahns having won both of the prior encounters.

But it's been a while since the two sides have seen each other.

The Flames dropped a 5-1 decision at the Delta Center Oct. 30, with Anthony Mantha accounting for the lone Calgary marker.

Utah scored a 5-3 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome Jan. 2. Blake Coleman, Connor Zary and Brayden Pachal put home the Flames goals.

Did You Know?

Calgary and Salt Lake used to have quite close sporting ties, and we're not talking about AAA baseball series between the Cannons and Buzz in the 1990s.

The Salt Lake Golden Eagles were the Flames' top minor league affiliate for six years from 1987-1993, including during Calgary's 1988-89 Stanley Cup season.

The Golden Eagles also won back-to-back IHL Turner Cup titles, including as a Flames affiliate in 1987-88.

A young Theoren Fleury finished second among Salt Lake skaters with 11 playoff goals that spring,

5. Players To Watch

Flames – Adam Klapka

What more can you say about the big fella?

Klapka wired home his third NHL goal of the season to help the Flames force overtime Monday, and earned his first career NHL assist - part of his first career NHL multi-point game - on Ryan Lomberg's third-period tally.

Add in the fact he finished tied for the team lead with four shots on goals against the Avs - and still found time to dole out seven hits - it's safe to say the Czech giant heads into Tuesday's contest on the heels of the best performance of his young NHL career.

Klapka scores 32 seconds after Lomberg - on a pass from Lomberg!

Utah – Logan Cooley

Cooley sits one point away from 100 for his NHL career.

The scariest part? He doesn't turn 21 until May.

He comes into Tuesday's contest with 55 points on the season, and has collected eight points (5G, 3A) over his last eight games.

His goal Sunday at Chicago was the 99th by a Utah skater aged 25 or younger this season.

