Flames Sign Aydar Suniev

The Flames announced today that they have signed forward Aydar Suniev to a three-year entry-level contract with an AAV of $923,333.

Suniev, a native of Kazan, Russia, played 35 games for the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2024-25, posting career-bests in goals (20), assists (18) and points (38), finishing second on the team in scoring. Suniev helped his club upset the number three ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Fargo Regional Semifinals, scoring a pair of goals including the overtime winner in a 5-4 UMASS victory.

Prior to embarking on his collegiate career, Suniev was a member of the BCHL’s Penticton Vees, winning back-to-back BCHL Championships in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and posting 110 points in 67 regular season contests over his two seasons in Penticton. He was the joint top goal scorer in the league during his final BCHL campaign with 45 goals in 50 games.

Suniev was the Flames third-round pick (80th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.

BORN: Kazan, RUS DATE: November 16, 2004

HEIGHT: 6’2”. WEIGHT: 215 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left