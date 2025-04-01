Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

The buzz after the Flames rallied to beat the Avs in a shootout

250331_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Adam Klapka on the comeback win:

"It shows how strong this team is. We’re all happy that we got two points."

On what prompted the third-period comeback:

"We just tried to do what we’re supposed to do - play simple, go to the net - it gave us some opportunities to score, we used it. I’m happy that we won the game."

On his tying goal:

"I just finished the guy next to our bench, then (saw) that Lombo was going by himself on the one guy. So I just tried to skate fast as I can, he just (gave) it to me, I put it on the net, simple stuff, and it went in."

"It shows how strong this team is"

Ryan Lomberg on the victory:

"Huge win for us. We got the group that there’s no quit in this locker room, we’ve kinda been doing it all year. Proud of the guys, obviously staying with it. Vladdy did a helluva job keeping us in there. We knew all we needed was one to kinda get the ball rolling. We got the job done."

On his line contributing on the scoresheet:

"You need all four lines to be going to have success. Proud of our line, it feels great to contribute offensively - feels like it’s been a little while. Great to contribute offensively, then ultimately, to get the two points was huge for us."

On what Klapka brings to the line:

"Probably physicality, first and foremost. He’s got hands, he’s got skill, too. He can make plays. Obviously, being a bit of a younger guy, he’s got that jump, got that energy, he’s excited to be here and he’s hungry to make an impact every night."

"We got the group that there’s no quit in this locker room"

Dan Vladar on the shootout win:

"First of all, I remember the last time we won here. In my four year career, I think we won here only once. Nice to finally beat those guys, obviously they are a really good team. But so proud of this group, how we responded in the third period. We’ve been showing this - I think the whole season - that we can stand up for each other. We are like one big family here. We get those results, I think that’s because everybody plays with their heart."

On yet another comeback:

"That’s just our mentality, believe, believe, believe, that's all we've got. We might not have the strongest team on paper, but I think that we’ve got the strongest team, deep inside in our hearts. It doesn’t matter, if it’s me, Klapper, whoever’s stepping up either with words or with play, you’re still doing it as a team."

On the frenetic pace in overtime:

"It was fun. I always like 3-on-3. I would rather play 10 minutes 3-on-3 than a shootout, for sure. It was fun. Obviously, when you see MacKinnon come in with a lot of speed, you’re like ‘oh boy.’ But I trusted our guys. They had good looks, fortunately they didn’t go in. Shootout, obviously a lottery. Good for Sharky, I will probably buy him dinner soon."

"We get those results, I think that’s because everybody plays with their heart"

Ryan Huska on the 3-2 comeback win:

"I think we hung around for the first little bit, and I think once we killed that penalty to start the third period, the next couple shifts were good shifts for us, which we were able to build off. And I think we got a lot of energy from our fourth line tonight, they scored two huge goals. They were the difference maker, and I also think our goaltender was really good for us as well tonight."

On Vladar's performance in goal:

"Key saves at the key time, even in overtime, he made some big saves for us. And you look at the shootout, nothing got by him. It was one of those nights where we needed two points. We had a hard time tonight with how quick they are on top of you. They have good team speed on the other side, and they make it difficult on you, but I liked how we stuck with it."

On the work put in by the fourth line:

"I thought the line was excellent. I talk about Colorado’s speed being on top of us fairly quickly, well that line can skate. And I thought they did a good job for us of creating with their speed, and were able to get on the scoreboard with two big goals."

"I thought the line was excellent"

News Feed

Mile High 'High'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche

'Nice To Be Part Of Belarusian History'

Say What - 'Need Everyone's Best'

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

Say What - 'One Point's One Point'

Flames Get Point In OT Setback

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers

'Pretty Cool Experience'

'Goes By Quick'

Say What - 'Little Bit More Energy'

Flames Sign Jacob Battaglia

5 Things - Flames vs. Oilers

‘Make A Statement’

Say What - 'Can't Really Mope'

Flames Fall 5-2 To Stars

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

'Always Ready'