Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Adam Klapka on the comeback win:

"It shows how strong this team is. We’re all happy that we got two points."

On what prompted the third-period comeback:

"We just tried to do what we’re supposed to do - play simple, go to the net - it gave us some opportunities to score, we used it. I’m happy that we won the game."

On his tying goal:

"I just finished the guy next to our bench, then (saw) that Lombo was going by himself on the one guy. So I just tried to skate fast as I can, he just (gave) it to me, I put it on the net, simple stuff, and it went in."