Say What - 'Believe, Believe, Believe'

Dan Vladar on the shootout win:
"First of all, I remember the last time we won here. In my four year career, I think we won here only once. Nice to finally beat those guys, obviously they are a really good team. But so proud of this group, how we responded in the third period. We’ve been showing this - I think the whole season - that we can stand up for each other. We are like one big family here. We get those results, I think that’s because everybody plays with their heart."
On yet another comeback:
"That’s just our mentality, believe, believe, believe, that's all we've got. We might not have the strongest team on paper, but I think that we’ve got the strongest team, deep inside in our hearts. It doesn’t matter, if it’s me, Klapper, whoever’s stepping up either with words or with play, you’re still doing it as a team."
On the frenetic pace in overtime:
"It was fun. I always like 3-on-3. I would rather play 10 minutes 3-on-3 than a shootout, for sure. It was fun. Obviously, when you see MacKinnon come in with a lot of speed, you’re like ‘oh boy.’ But I trusted our guys. They had good looks, fortunately they didn’t go in. Shootout, obviously a lottery. Good for Sharky, I will probably buy him dinner soon."