Adam Jiricek | DRAFT

RANKING: 4th EU Skaters (Central Scouting)
POSITION: D
AMATEUR CLUB: HC Plzeň
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 168
SHOOTS: R
COUNTRY: CZE
2023-24 STATS: 19 GP, 0 G, 1 A, 1 PTS, -10, 2 PIM
Jiricek suffered a season-ending injury after the 2024 World Junior tournament limiting his season to just 19 games.
"Jiříček is a smooth skater with good four-way mobility and a respectable top speed. He has a lot of tools in his arsenal, allowing him to lose opponents and create opportunities through his skating. Although his style might seem awkward from time to time, skating is definitely not a weakness for the Czech defenseman." - Matej Deraj, McKeen's Hockey
"Adam has excellent hockey sense. He identifies his responsibilities in all three zones very well.
What's missing is a bit more jump and aggressiveness. He fronts the play defensively, but he has room to attack his check and win more pucks. Same goes for the offensive zone. He distributes fine, but when he gets a chance to direct a puck on net he needs to "plan ahead" and release the play to the net quicker, harder, and more accurately." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"His skating allows him to make a lot of stops and be strong going back to retrieve pucks. Jiricek uses his big body well and competes for pucks. Offensively he doesn't stand out, but he has some skill and moves pucks efficiently." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic
"He’s got good four-way mobility, an active disposition (he has also shown at the pro level that he can simplify and play a more effective game), balanced shooting mechanics, and an eye for spacing and for identifying opportunities to jump on both sides of the puck, plus legit skill with the puck to build upon." - Scott Wheeler, The Athletic
(Photo: Miroslav Chaloupka / CTK via AP Images)