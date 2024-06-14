Adam Jiricek | DRAFT

"Jiříček is a smooth skater with good four-way mobility and a respectable top speed. He has a lot of tools in his arsenal, allowing him to lose opponents and create opportunities through his skating. Although his style might seem awkward from time to time, skating is definitely not a weakness for the Czech defenseman." - Matej Deraj, McKeen's Hockey

"Adam has excellent hockey sense. He identifies his responsibilities in all three zones very well.

What's missing is a bit more jump and aggressiveness. He fronts the play defensively, but he has room to attack his check and win more pucks. Same goes for the offensive zone. He distributes fine, but when he gets a chance to direct a puck on net he needs to "plan ahead" and release the play to the net quicker, harder, and more accurately." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet