Devils Fall 4-2 to Hurricanes | GAME STORY

RALEIGH, N.C. - Despite a push in the third, and plenty of big saves from Jacob Markstrom, the Devils were unable to get past the Carolina Hurricanes, falling 4-2 Tuesday night. Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes had the two goals for the Devils in the loss.

The Hurricanes brought high energy and pressure from puck drop. However, Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom had strong save after strong save to help New Jersey weather the storm in the first period and leave the first 20 minutes 0-0. Markstrom finished the night with 27 saves on 30 shots.

“They put us on our heels,” Hischier said. “We knew they were coming. They had a lot of energy, they were forechecking really hard, that’s their strength. Markstrom kept us in the game there. For us it was good it was 0-0 after the first period.”

“We knew that was coming,” Bratt said about Carolina's pressure. “I think some parts of the game we were comfortable under that pressure and we played ourselves out of those situations and we came up with speed and that’s when we were successful. I think in the beginning we were a little loose, we weren’t really a 100% there mentally, and physically in those battles and then that pressure is hard. Then it’s almost like they’re tilting the ice when you’re not ready. I think towards the end we started playing a lot better in our zone on their forecheck, we created more chances off of that and that’s just how we have to play. If we didn’t have Markstrom coming up with those huge saves in the beginning, the score could have been a lot different. Think Markstrom really helped us there to stay in the game and then obviously it came down to small details.”

Just over a minute into the second period, Jack Hughes scored to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. Jesper Bratt and Johnathan Kovacevic picked up an assists on the play. A key to the goal was Bratt winning his 50-50 battle and Timo Meier's movement away from the puck to give Hughes room.

“I thought that line was really good tonight,” Keefe shared. “When that line was out for the most part we were controlling play pretty good. But we were going uphill every time those guys came back to the bench so not enough to beat a team like this just to have one line going.”

“That was one of those plays that we talked about too,” Bratt shared about the goal. “When the puck comes around the walls to really win that 50-50 battle, and then get it up to our speed. Jack makes an unbelievable play cutting the middle but I think Timo has equally as much credit really driving their (defensemen) wide and taking those two guys with him, creating that scoring chance for Jack. Great shot, showed his skill there.”

Following the Devils goal, the Hurricanes pushed back had some extended zone time which ended with a huge save by Markstrom on Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Seth Jarvis tied the game 1-1 halfway through the second period when he spun and shot, beating Markstrom high. Shayne Gostisbehere gave the home team their first lead of the game, 2-1, in the final minute of the second period.

The Devils were pressuring looking for the tying goal and had a strong chance with seven and half a minutes into the third period. Dougie Hamilton’s shot got through and Paul Cotter was net front pushing for the equalizer but Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was able to cover the puck after several seconds.

Halfway through the third period, Jackson Blake deflected Dmitry Orlov's shot to score, bringing Carolina's lead to 3-1. The goal was Blake's first in the NHL. Five minutes later the Devils were brought within one with Nico Hischier scoring on a 5-on-3 advantage to make it 3-2.

“We knew their PK is different than Utah’s, they have a lot of pressure," Hischier shared about the power play. "5-on-3 you expect to get a goal. I’m glad we made that and kept on pressuring. I think the power play gets more confidence, we make easier plays and put more pucks on net.”

An empty net goal with a minute and a half left in the period from Sebastian Aho sealed the win for the home team. The loss brings the Devils record to 4-2-0.

“We just have to dig in, we have to feel comfortable in those kind of games,” Hischier said about the game and moving forward. “Sometimes the opponent is all over you and we have to be comfortable in that, trust our system, trust our d-zone, and respect that. Trust that the game, if we keep doing the little things right, will come in our favor.”