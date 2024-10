The Devils have placed forward Adam Beckman on waivers, the club announced today.

Beckman, 23, signed with the Devils in the summer to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League. He was acquired from Minnesota in a trade for Graeme Clarke.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound forward was drafted in the third round (75th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Minnesota.