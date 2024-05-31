Tij Iginla | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

“He has arguably the most momentum in the top 10 of the draft right now — I’d be shocked if he fell below 10th overall,” said Sportsnet’s chief draft analyst, Jason Bukala, who arrived in Finland on Wednesday to scout the tourney. He competes, skates, sees the ice. Reliable in all three zones. Stats say he leans (as a) shooter, but he also has a play-making/distribution side to his game offensively. Strong, six-foot, 185-pound body carved out of rock. On his way towards 200 pounds as he matures. Big-game instincts and results.” - *Jason Bukala, Sportsnet, Chief Draft Analyst*

"He's a dynamic offensive player and has speed and quickness that makes a difference and possesses natural offensive instincts and finishing ability," Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said. "He's a player you can't keep your eyes off when he's on the ice." - Dan Marr, Central Scouting VP