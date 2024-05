"He's a well-rounded center. Eriksson is a strong skater who creates offense with speed and has the transition game to be a quality pro. He has very good skill and playmaking ability. He is a highly creative player with a pass-first mentality who sees seams well and can generate offense from the perimeter. Eriksson's work ethic is good enough. I wouldn't call him the type who is going to run over opponents, but he gets to the inside and gives an honest effort every night. He was also the captain for his Swedish age group." - Corey Pronman, The Athletic