Devils Host Bolts in 6:45 PM Game | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (5-2-1) vs. LIGHTNING (3-2-0)

New Jersey host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Hispanic Heritage Night. Puck drop is 6:45 p.m.

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below. Tonight's game is Cuttler Produce.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils are off to a hot start to the season. They opened the year with a 5-2-1 record to take an early lead in the Metro Division. New Jersey starts a stretch of four games in six days, three being at home.

Devils captain Nico Hischier is leading the club on and off the ice. His five goals and eight points are both tied for the team lead. He’s also coming off a three-point night (2g-1a) in the club’s previous game against Washington.

New Jersey’s secondary scoring has powered the club in the early month of the season. Stefan Noesen (2g-6a), Paul Cotter (5g-1a) and Erik Haula (2g-4a) have been major factors on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been a rock in goal for the team since his arrival.

It was an interesting off-season for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will face New Jersey on teh second half of back-to-back games following a 5-2 loss in Toronto. Long-time captain Steven Stamkos has moved on from the club, his home since 2008, to join Nashville. The Bolts replaced Stamkos with free agent Jake Guentzel.

Tampa also parted ways with Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba and Tanner Jeannot while adding Ryan McDonagh (returning), Cam Atkinson, Zemgus Girgensons and Conor Geekie.

Of course, the Lightning roster still features the likes of Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy and that guy named Nikita Kucherov, who won the NHL’s scoring title with 144 points and 100 assists to boot.

The Lightning opened the season with three straight victories, thanks in large part to the play of Kucherov. He posted a hat trick in the team’s first game, a 4-1 victory at Carolina. He’s followed that up by potting four more for the club in the past four games.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Devils captain Nico Hischier is coming off a 2-goal, 3-point night against Washington. He has 7 points (4g-3a) in his last 5 games.

Lightning: Nikita Kucherov opened the season by scoring a hat trick at Carolina and has racked up 7 goals in the first 4 games of the season.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body).

Lightning: Finley (undisclosed), Fortier (undisclosed)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 22 vs. Tampa Bay
  • Nov. 16 at Tampa Bay
  • Jan. 11 vs. Tampa Bay

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
LIGHTNING
Goals
Cotter, Hischier, 5
Kucherov, 7
Assists
Noesen, Bratt, 6
Hedman, 6
Points
Noesen, Hischier 8
Kucherov, 10

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils went 0-2-1 against Tampa Bay last season with Jesper Bratt leading the team with two goals.
  • New Jersey's PK has allowed just two goals against in 21 times shorthanded, tied for least allowed after eight games played in team history (2022-23).
  • Captain Nico Hischier scored the fastest two goals by the same player in franchise history wtih a pair in 10 seconds. They both came 44 seconds into the second period against Washington, also a franchise record for fastest two goals to start a period beating the previous mark of 48 second.
  • The Devils rank 3rd in the NHL if faceoff percentage (53.6).

