Berkly Catton | DRAFT PROFILE

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Catton isn’t a big or powerful forward but he’s quick off the rush and sees the ice very well. Like most goal scorers, especially in recent years, he is very aggressive directing pucks on net. He will rip pucks on goal from all quadrants of the ice surface, including along the goal line. He’s not likely to penalty kill at the pro level, but he has average plus commitment on the defensive side of the ledger." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“His edge work, his skating is top-notch, there’s not too many that can do that at our level. His vision, his ability to make plays in traffic, he does all those things at a pace that it’s hard to handle. He makes some plays that other players can’t make and he’s getting stronger as it goes along.” - Ryan Smith, Spokane Chiefs Head Coach