Beckman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTION

The Devils have activated forward Adam Beckman from Injured, Non-Roster status and assigned him to Utica of the American Hockey League. Beckman was placed on waivers and cleared early Monday.

Beckman, 23, signed with the Devils in the summer to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League. He was acquired from Minnesota in a trade for Graeme Clarke.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound forward was drafted in the third round (75th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Minnesota.