Beckman Assigned to Utica | TRANSACTION

beckman

The Devils have activated forward Adam Beckman from Injured, Non-Roster status and assigned him to Utica of the American Hockey League. Beckman was placed on waivers and cleared early Monday.

Beckman, 23, signed with the Devils in the summer to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the American Hockey League. He was acquired from Minnesota in a trade for Graeme Clarke.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound forward was drafted in the third round (75th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft by Minnesota.

More News

Goalie Prospect Yegorov Named USHL Goalie of the Week | BLOG

Stefan Noesen | STALLMATES

Casey Re-Assigned, Misyul Recalled | TRANSACTION

Devils Hold Practice Monday | NOTEBOOK

Devils Host Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 22 at Prudential Center | RELEASE

Beckman Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Lose See-Saw Game to Capitals in OT | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

HBSE Expands Small Business Initiatives with Enrich Program | RELEASE

NHL EDGE stats: Under-the-radar offseason movers excelling early

Devils Bounce Back, Beat Ottawa 3-1 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Senators 1

New Jersey Looks to Bounce Back in Ottawa | PREVIEW

Devils Are Back Playing Stateside | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Fall 4-2 to Hurricanes | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Hurricanes

Brodeur talks Devils goalies, outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Power Play Lifts Devils Over Utah | GAME STORY