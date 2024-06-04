Leo Sahlin Wallenius | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Sahlin Wallenius isn't the biggest defenseman but he's a very solid two-way player, primarily because he's one of the best skaters in the draft. He has a powerful and efficient stride that allows him to easily evade pressure and skate pucks up ice. He closes on checks well and is great coming back on pucks in a way that should translate to pro hockey." - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*

"At the core of his prowess lies a combination of vision, precision, and creativity that enables him to excel in distributing the puck effectively and facilitating offensive plays from the blue line. One of the most striking aspects of Sahlin Wallenius’ passing repertoire is his exceptional vision, which allows him to anticipate plays and identify open teammates with remarkable accuracy. Whether he's executing breakout passes to initiate offensive rushes or orchestrating plays from the point during power plays, Sahlin Wallenius’ ability to read the ice and make informed decisions stands out prominently." - *Steven Graves, McKeens Hockey*