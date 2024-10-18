Devils Bounce Back, Beat Ottawa 3-1 | GAME STORY

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Devils quickly rebounded from Tuesday loss with a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. Erik Haula's deflection, Nathan Bastian's shorthanded goal, and Paul Cotter's third period tally helped the visitors pick up two points in Ottawa. Jacob Markstrom, in his second consecutive start, made 29 saves on 30 shots to help his team pick up the decisive win.

New Jersey had a couple of chances in the opening frame, but weren't able to score in the first 20 minutes. The second period was a different story. New Jersey came out firing in the second period and the score quickly reflected it. 2:39 into the period, Erik Haula deflected in Johnathan Kovacevic's shot to open the scoring. Timo Meier entered the zone and drove in which gave Kovacevic room to quickly shoot when he received a pass from Meier. From there, Haula's deflection helped New Jersey get past Anton Forsberg.

Four minutes later, while on the penalty kill, Nathan Bastian intercepted a pass, went in on a 2-on-1 with Curtis Lazar and ripped one past Forsberg, making it 2-0 Devils. Bastian's goal was the Devils first shorthanded goal this season. In the opening eight minutes of the middle frame the Devils had ten shots and finished the second period with 14 shots on goal. It was an overall strong effort offensively in the second period.

In the opening two minutes of the third period, the Senators were inches from scoring their first of the night when another shot rang off the post. Ottawa hit four posts throughout the game. In the final eight minutes of the third, Paul Cotter's goal gave New Jersey at 3-0 lead heading into the final minutes of the game. In the final three minutes Simon Nemec was sent to the box for tripping and the Senators capitalized. Claude Giroux's goal with 1:05 left in the game to made it 3-1 Devils. Despite the late goal, New Jersey held on and picked up the win.