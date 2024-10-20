Devils Lose See-Saw Game to Capitals in OT | GAME STORY

It was a see-saw night for the New Jersey Devils who twice fought back for two two-goal deficits against the Washington Capitals to take the game to overtime. The Captials' Tom Wilson's second goal of the game was the overtime winner to end the game and sink the Devils 6-5.

"We didn't deserve to win that game," captain Nico Hischier said after the game, pointing to the Devils thoroughly inconsistent compete level. "Obviously, good that we fought back and got a point out of it, but on a competitive level that's not acceptable what we did tonight."

The early second-period excitement of Nico Hischier’s two goals in the opening 44 seconds of the second period to tie the game between the Capitals and Devils was burst when Andrew Mangiapane's first goal as a member of the Capitals beat Jacob Markstrom at 9:15 of the second to give the Capitals a 4-3 lead.

Hischier had erased a first-period 3-1 deficit with his two quick goals but the Capitals continued to press to re-establish their two-goal lead heading into the third. Hischier erased the first two-goal deficit, before the Caps came back to retake their two-goal lead, and again the Devils went to work to erase a second one to claw back to even the score.

Dawson Mercer capitalized off the rush in the third period to bring the score to 5-4 before Dougie Hamilton’s first goal of the season - a power play goal - tied the game at five at 12:28 of the third.

"Just not good enough," Hamilton said. "If you're giving up that many goals, it's hard to win many games. Can't do that and expect to win."

Hischier, with his early period heroics, made franchise history with the two fastest goals by a single player in Devils history, and his two goals in the opening 44 seconds are the two fastest goals to start a period.

Hischier ended the night with 3 points (2g-1a).

"Captain-like, isn’t it?,” Keefe said. “It was impressive. It was unfortunate that we don’t get rewarded more from that and we can’t take off and not look back from there, that was the disappointing part.”

The captain likely won’t put any stock into his record either, with his team leaving a point on the board to the Capitals on Saturday night.

In fact, Hischier shouldered blame for the Capitals overtime winning goal for his late change.

“We could have won that game,” he said. “I like the way we responded in some areas of the game. But at the end of the day, we didn’t deserve it. We didn’t deserve the win. For myself, tough change in overtime and it ended up in the back of the net.”