HBSE Expands Small Business Initiatives with Enrich Program | RELEASE

Today, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment launched the Enrich Program, an expansion of its initiatives supporting a diversity of small business owners. The program will be open to all business owners throughout New Jersey and will provide aid to businesses that have experienced professional challenges or have been negatively impacted by socio-economic disparities. The winner will become an official partner of the New Jersey Devils for the 2024-25 NHL season and receive marketing and business consultation from the organization. Businesses can apply on newjerseydevils.com/enrich beginning now.

Since 2020, the Devils have committed to supporting small businesses by addressing the social and economic inequalities affecting local communities and fostering growth, supporting more than 450 businesses in the process and connecting them to the more than 1.5 million Devils fans across social media. The Devils have now expanded their platform to enhance their business program, reaching a broader network of underrepresented businesses.

The Enrich Program will offer opportunities for one grand prize-winning business, designed to propel their growth with:

Expert consultation tailored to their unique needs

Comprehensive marketing strategy to enhance brand visibility

Exclusive networking opportunities with past winners

Additionally, two other businesses will each receive a $10,000 cash prize to support their development.

“With the launch of the Enrich Program, we aim to empower small and underserved business owners; especially those who are working to beat the odds when the deck has been stacked against them. Through the program, we will market, promote and help grow their business through a tailored set of services, support, and networking opportunities; just as we do with all of our partners,” said David Gould, Chief Diversity and Impact Officer for the New Jersey Devils. “We take great pride in the progress we've made over the past four years with our business initiatives and are excited about the continued expansion and evolution of our efforts to support even more businesses.”

To be considered for the Enrich Program, businesses must meet the following requirements: they must be founded in and/or operating within New Jersey, be independent and non-franchised entities, and be formally incorporated. Applications will be reviewed by HBSE staff, and winners will be notified in November, allowing them to maximize on the opportunities available during the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Enrich Program will continue to support past winners of HBSE's business initiatives as well as new applicants, emphasizing the importance of building community, accessing resources, and fostering innovation. All business owners will be invited to connect via a series of networking events and will have access to shared resources to further their growth while exchanging best practices for future success.