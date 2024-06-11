 Eemil Vinni | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Vinni has good size, great feet, moves very well laterally and controls his rebounds. He’s also not shy about jumping out of his crease to play the puck and outlet up ice. He didn’t have the net to start the tournament but established himself as the No. 1 for Finland as the week rolled along." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"The top goalie for many coming into the draft year, Vinni had a real rough start to his professional career in Mestis. Since then, however, he has been excellent and seems to have found his footing playing against men. Vinni is an intriguing prospect: the tools are evident, but so are the issues. His lateral speed and general skating abilities are great, and he loves to aggressively challenge shooters. However, he can have a hard time tracking, getting beat on medium-low danger chances and through the body too often." - Colin Hunter, Dobber Prospects