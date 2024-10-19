LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

The Devils face the Capitals tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL!
4:45 | NJD 1, WSH 0
Haula (Noesen, Tatar)
GOAL
6:01 | WSH 1, NJD 1
Wilson (McMichael)
GOAL
10:12 | WSH 2, NJD 1
McMichael (Wilson, Chychrun)
GOAL
14:18 | WSH 3, NJD 1
Ovechkin (Carlson)
Cotter - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Tatar - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Protas - Strome - Ovechkin
McMichael - Dubois - Wilson
Vrana - Lapierre - Mangiapane
Duhaime - Dowd - Raddysh
Chychrun - Carlson
Fehervary - MciLrath
Sandin - van Riemsdyk
Thompson
Lindgren