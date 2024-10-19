LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

The Devils face the Capitals tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
4:45 | NJD 1, WSH 0
Haula (Noesen, Tatar)

GOAL
6:01 | WSH 1, NJD 1
Wilson (McMichael)

GOAL
10:12 | WSH 2, NJD 1
McMichael (Wilson, Chychrun)

GOAL
14:18 | WSH 3, NJD 1
Ovechkin (Carlson)

DEVILS LINEUP

Cotter - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Tatar - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

CAPITALS LINEUP

Protas - Strome - Ovechkin
McMichael - Dubois - Wilson
Vrana - Lapierre - Mangiapane
Duhaime - Dowd - Raddysh

Chychrun - Carlson
Fehervary - MciLrath
Sandin - van Riemsdyk

Thompson
Lindgren

DEVILS MINUTE

Brenden Dillon will suit up for game 900 of his NHL career tonight.

