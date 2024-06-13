Michael Brandsegg-Nygard | DRAFT

"Brandsegg-Nygard looked great at the World Junior Championship for the lowly Norwegians, showing a nice blend of strength and skill. MBN plays at a high pace and has a great shot release to boot while playing significant time in the second-tier Swedish league. He’s someone I expect to really be a valuable two-way player in the NHL."

"A player you can trust in all situations and someone who has produced well at the pro level despite getting only mid-tier minutes." - *Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff*