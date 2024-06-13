Michael Brandsegg-Nygard | DRAFT

ESSENTIALS
RANKING: 5th EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: F
AMATEUR CLUB: Mora IK, HockeyAllsvenskan
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 186
SHOOTS: R
COUNTRY: NOR
2023-24 STATS: 41 GP, 8 G, 10 A, 18 PTS, +3, 19
"Brandsegg-Nygard looked great at the World Junior Championship for the lowly Norwegians, showing a nice blend of strength and skill. MBN plays at a high pace and has a great shot release to boot while playing significant time in the second-tier Swedish league. He’s someone I expect to really be a valuable two-way player in the NHL."
"A player you can trust in all situations and someone who has produced well at the pro level despite getting only mid-tier minutes." - *Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff*
"Good size and strength. Plays with pace. Rotates well off the cycle and finds quiet ice in the offensive zone. Solid release and he shoots the puck quickly and accurately." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"He thinks the game well and sees plays develop, but I don't think his playmaking is his main asset. Brandsegg-Nygard has a game that should lend itself to success versus men, eventually as a good NHL forward and potentially in a top six." - *Corey Pronman, The Athletic*
"A player you can trust in all situations and someone who has produced well at the pro level despite getting only mid-tier minutes." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet