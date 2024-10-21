Goalie Prospect Yegorov Named USHL Goalie of the Week | BLOG

As part of a trade with the Utah Hockey Club this past summer, the New Jersey Devils moved up in the draft via trade. Acquiring the 49th overall spot in the draft, the Devils selected the No. 1 ranked North American goaltender, Mikhail Yegorov.

On Monday, Yegorov, who plays in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers, was named the USHL's Goaltender of the Week.

The 18-year-old, playing his second season in Omaha, led all goalies this past week with a .982 save percentage and a 0.05 goals-against average during the Lancers two road games. Against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Oct. 18, Yegorov backstopped his club to a 5-0 shutout victory, his second shutout of the season.

He has played five games this year with a 1.95 GAA, .928 save percentage, and a 2-2-0 record.

Yegorov is committed to Boston University's program for next season.