Mikhail Yegorov | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

“He has a huge pro presence and has shown steady development throughout the season. He moves well throughout the crease and has very good structure in his game. He’s very tough to beat down low and in tight situations and has a chance and the ability to become a very good pro with more development. He’s a high-end goalie prospect.”

-Al Jensen, Central Scouting

“Yegorov has faced 30 or more shots in 21 outings this year. So it’s no surprise it’s been difficult, but scouts still see a ton of potential from the 6-foot-4 keeper. The size helps, but he battles so hard. He never gives up on a play, even with a terrible lineup in front of him. The Boston University commit is very athletic for his size and seems to stay focused no matter what. I could see Yegorov being one of the biggest goaltender steals of this draft because he has all the tools needed to succeed but just doesn’t have the results.”

-Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff