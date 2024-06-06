Emil Hemming | DRAFT

Hemming
By Amanda Stein
ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 6th EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: RW
AMATEUR CLUB: TPS (Liiga)
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 194
SHOOTS: R
COUNTRY: FIN

2023-24 STATS: 40 GP, 7 G, 4 A, 11 PTS, +3, 0 PIM

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Hemming shoots the puck with authority. If opponents fail to gap up on him when he’s entering the offensive zone, he directs the play on net without breaking stride. He’s proven he can beat Liiga goalies from range." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"A natural sniper with a good physical presence, Hemming (6-1, 201) plays a power forward-type game. The 17-year-old right-handed shot is strong on his skates and difficult to contain down low." - Mike Morrealle, NHL.com

"Could Hemming become a second-liner NHLer? I absolutely think so – as long as he improves his skating. He has a good 6-foot-2, 194-pound frame with high hockey IQ and he’s got one of the better shots in the draft class. But his skating is average at best, and he gets beat too much in puck races for my liking." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

