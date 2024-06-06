Emil Hemming | DRAFT

"Hemming shoots the puck with authority. If opponents fail to gap up on him when he’s entering the offensive zone, he directs the play on net without breaking stride. He’s proven he can beat Liiga goalies from range." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

"Could Hemming become a second-liner NHLer? I absolutely think so – as long as he improves his skating. He has a good 6-foot-2, 194-pound frame with high hockey IQ and he’s got one of the better shots in the draft class. But his skating is average at best, and he gets beat too much in puck races for my liking." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff