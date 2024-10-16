Devils Are Back Playing Stateside | 10 TAKEAWAYS

4.

Something that has struck me about Paul Cotter from the first day he arrived is how he has this ability to embrace whatever type of role on a team is given to him on any particular day and run with it, no matter 1st or 4th line.

We talked about it a few weeks ago and he mentioned that it wasn't always like that for him. It was a learned thing, to embrace the roles you're given and how they differ and what each line is tasked with doing. He says he wasn't always built like this, to embrace any given role, but that he learned a lot from some of his former teammates with the Vegas Golden Knights:

I started by asking him about the versatility in his game :

"What do they want me to do? Maybe a fourth line guy that kills people, or I'm going to be the first line guy that can make plays. I honestly think, it's not built into most guys. I mean, I definitely wasn't that way when I first started. When you're on the fourth line, you're like, "Really, come on, I want to be playing up the lineup or more ice time". And just from being a couple of years in the league, seeing some guys do it properly, like William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar are Nick Roy, they just embrace it, and that makes everyone around them better. Like, okay, 'these guys are going, it's not 'Oh my gosh, I wish I was playing more' It's like if I want to play more, I'm going to work hard to get there.

"But you've got to be a team guy too," he added. "But versatility, I think, is my best asset. I can play on the first line, I can play on the fourth. Wherever they need me. You get to a point in your game where you're not going to be a first-line star on every team. So you always have to take pride where you're at."