New Jersey Looks to Bounce Back in Ottawa | PREVIEW

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (4-2-0) vs. OTTAWA SENATORS (2-1-0)

New Jersey wraps up a two-game road trip in Ottawa against the Senators. After losing their first game of the trip to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Devils are looking to get back into the win column.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils enter Thursday’s game coming off a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey felt Carolina’s pressure throughout the game but had big saves by Jacob Markstrom to keep things within reach. Jack Hughes had the game's opening goal at the start of the second period, and Nico HIschier’s 5-on-3 goal in the third helped New Jersey get within one before an empty net goal sealed the win for the Hurricanes.

Paul Cotter’s four goals lead New Jersey, and his five points are tied for third on the team. Stefan Noesen and Jesper Bratt are tied for the team lead with six points each. Bratt’s five assists make him the leader in that scoring category. New Jersey have Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen as their goaltenders this season. Markstrom played against the Hurricanes and had 27 saves on 30 shots. He made many big saves, especially in the first, to keep New Jersey within reach.

Thursday is the second and final game of this two-game road trip before the Devils head home for a two-game homestand.

The Senators enter Thursday’s game with a 2-1-0 record with wins over the Florida Panthers (Oct. 10, W 3-1) and Los Angeles Kings (Oct. 14, OTW 8-7). In their most recent game, a high-scoring affair against the Kings, Josh Norris’ overtime winner helped the Senators get the full two points. Norris had two goals and an assist in the win. Zack MacEwen also had two goals, while Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson, and Jake Sanderson each had a goal. Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle each had three assists. The Senators had 41 shots on goal in the win and scored on four of their six power plays. On the flip side, the Kings scored on three of their five power plays.

Ottawa’s Tim Stützle leads the team with three goals and six points. Captain Brady Tkachuk’s five assists are a team high, and Tkachuk’s five points are second on the team. The Senators have three goaltenders in rotation at the moment; however, Linus Ullmark is the primary net minder for Ottawa. Through two games played he has one win and one loss. He’s averaging 2.58 goals against a game and has a .914 save percentage. Ullmark's status for Thursday's game is unknown at the moment as he is day-to-day with a strain.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes picked up his first goal of the year, opening the scoring against the Hurricanes. He also had an assist on Hischier’s power play goal in the third period for his second multi-point night this season. Hughes is riding a two-game points streak after he assisted on Hischier’s power play goal Monday afternoon.

Senators: Tim Stützle is riding a three-game points streak to start the season, while two of those games were multi-point efforts. In his most recent game, Stützle had three assists, including on the overtime game winner. This is Stützle’s fifth season in the NHL, all with the Senators.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Senators: Ullmark (strain), Zub (upper-body), Highmore (upper-body), Greig (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 17 at Ottawa
  • Jan. 19 vs Ottawa
  • Mar. 22 vs Ottawa

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
Goals
Cotter, 4
Stützle, 3
Assists
Bratt, 5
Tkachuk, 5
Points
Noesen, Bratt, 6
Stützle, 6

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils recorded a season-high 25 blocked shots against the Hurricanes Tuesday. Dawson Mercer led New Jersey with four while Dougie Hamilton and Stefan Noesen each had three.
  • New Jersey is stopping opponents from scoring on their power plays 93.8% of the time. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has been able to use a significant group of his forwards to help with penalty kill duties which has been a huge asset for this team.
  • Jesper Bratt enters Thursday's game on a five-game points streak where he has one goal and five assists for six total points. His first multi-point night was against the Hurricanes. Three of his points come from the man-advantage.
  • Like his teammate, Stützle, Captain Brady Tkachuk enters Thursday on a three-game points streak. All of Tkachuk's five points are assists and the Captain had three helpers in the Senators game against the Kings.
  • Ottawa's head coach, Travis Green, most recently served as an interim head coach for the New Jersey Devils at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Green joined the Devils coaching staff as an Associate Coach at the start of the year and replaced Lindy Ruff for the final 20 games of the regular season.

