Aron Kiviharju | DRAFT

The Finnish defenseman brings a high hockey IQ and quarterbacks the power play

Kiviharju
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 8th European skater (Central Scouting)POSITION: D
AMATEUR CLUB: HIFK (Liiga)
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 172
SHOOTS: L
COUNTRY: FIN

2023-24 STATS: 7 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 PTS, -2, 0 PIM*
*injured (ACL), missed most of Liiga season, played for FIN at U18 Men's Worlds in Apr/May 2024

SCOUTING REPORTS

“Kiviharju has missed most of the season with injury, but earned the respect of scouts with his past performances. He’s a transitional defenseman who quarterbacks the power play. Kiviharju is a capable defender in his zone. He’s not tall, but he is stocky strong.” - Jason Bukala, SN

“The upside with Kiviharju is clear, he’s one of the best passers and smartest hockey minds in this year’s draft. The concerns we had before his injury are still present. His game lacks physicality and he doesn’t possess as offensively high-end tools as some of his puck-moving defensemen peers. Nonetheless, his upside keeps him in close proximity to our first round.” - Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“He’s small but his hockey IQ and the maturity that he plays with, he’s exceptional in that way. He’s one of the best breakout defensemen there is. He knows when to move the puck at the right time. He’s a very, very good hockey player. I believe he defends well for his size, and that comes form his hockey smarts, I think. He understands that if he’s smaller than someone else that he can use another technique. He’s just so smart.” - Tobias Salmelainen, HIFK General Manager

Photo: Rena Laverty

