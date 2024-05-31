Aron Kiviharju | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

“Kiviharju has missed most of the season with injury, but earned the respect of scouts with his past performances. He’s a transitional defenseman who quarterbacks the power play. Kiviharju is a capable defender in his zone. He’s not tall, but he is stocky strong.” - Jason Bukala, SN

“The upside with Kiviharju is clear, he’s one of the best passers and smartest hockey minds in this year’s draft. The concerns we had before his injury are still present. His game lacks physicality and he doesn’t possess as offensively high-end tools as some of his puck-moving defensemen peers. Nonetheless, his upside keeps him in close proximity to our first round.” - Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“He’s small but his hockey IQ and the maturity that he plays with, he’s exceptional in that way. He’s one of the best breakout defensemen there is. He knows when to move the puck at the right time. He’s a very, very good hockey player. I believe he defends well for his size, and that comes form his hockey smarts, I think. He understands that if he’s smaller than someone else that he can use another technique. He’s just so smart.” - Tobias Salmelainen, HIFK General Manager