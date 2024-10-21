Devils Host Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 22 at Prudential Center | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host their Hispanic Heritage Night Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for a 6:45 PM contest at Prudential Center as part of NHL’s Frozen Frenzy. The club’s first Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season will feature unique food options from Heritage Kitchen, concourse performances, in-game elements, and more. Additionally, the Devils are partnering with the NHL Espanol account on X (formerly Twitter) for the fourth year in a row for some fun social media coverage of the night.

Jerseys for the Devils’ Hispanic Heritage Night were custom designed by local artists and brothers, Lu and Jay Reyes of The Super Poor Kids. The Puerto Rican brothers from Camden, NJ infuse their art with their cultural background and abstract influence. The custom design features their signature abstract style with vibrant colors and cultural symbols blended together. In their words:

“Our abstract approach allowed us to creatively blend the cultural symbols into one cohesive image, symbolizing the togetherness of the Hispanic people, our land, and our heritage. The use of layered textures, overlapping shapes, and vivid colors adds depth to the composition, making it more than just a logo. It's a celebration of diversity, nature, and resilience, all seamlessly brought together.

The floral silhouettes that are subtly present throughout the design represent the beauty of nature, particularly the florals found in Puerto Rico and other Hispanic countries. In our signature style, the stars incorporated into the design are a thoughtful nod to the stars found on many Hispanic countries' flags, symbolizing unity, guidance, and hope.

Collaborating with the New Jersey Devils on this project holds immense significance for us as Hispanic artists. Our goal is to inspire the younger generation by showing them individuals who share similar background and passions, demonstrating that they can pursue their dreams and achieve anything they set their minds to.”

The custom designed jerseys available to wear during player arrivals will be auctioned between October 22 and October 29, with proceeds benefiting Tree House Cares, who will also be the night’s 50/50 recipient. Tree House Cares provides thousands of pounds of free groceries, hot meals, clothing, and more to communities and families throughout New Jersey. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

Hispanic Heritage Night will also introduce the first Heritage Kitchen pop-up food and beverage stand, The Torta Truck. Founded by first generation of Mexican immigrant parents, The Torta Truck has participated in street fairs and food festivals throughout New Jersey, and now expanded their menu to include birria tacos and tortas, and can be found across from The Foundry Bar on the main concourse near Section 21. The Torta Truck will mark the first small, diverse business highlighted by the Devils and hospitality partner, Levy, for Heritage Kitchen, which will embrace global cultures and cuisines throughout theme nights this season from newly announced Eastback Kitchen.

Pregame ceremonies will include the National Anthem sung by 13-year-old Mia Soleil-Sanchez, with Jayden Murillo of Hockey in New Jersey serving as Junior Captain. Latin band Tempo Alegre will perform various genres of Latin music in-bowl during both intermissions, while music on the concourse will be provided by Jersey Shops presented by Citizens Spotlight Business, DJ Cruel ONE from Corporate DJ Group.

Additionally, the Devils Youth Foundation will host organizations La Casa de Don Pedro and FOCUS411, who will be highlighted during the game.