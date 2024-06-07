Trevor Connelly | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"He’s a dynamic one-on-one player who can turn defenders inside out with his hands and uses quick crossovers and a light skating stride to be agile on cuts, jumps and changes of direction. He's creative. He seems to have a really good understanding of how to deploy his skill and outsmart opposing structures." - *Scott Wheeler, The Athletic*

"As slight of frame as he is, he remains one of the most dynamic offensive players this draft class has to offer. However, off-ice issues may bump him out of round one and, for some teams, off their list completely." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

"Connelly is easily defined. He’s a light, skilled, crafty playmaker who provides offence. Connelly is more quick than fast, but it could have something to do with his core strength." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet