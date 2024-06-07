Trevor Connelly | DRAFT

ESSENTIALS
RANKING: 6th EU Skater (Central Scouting)
POSITION: LW
AMATEUR CLUB: Tri-City Storm, USHL
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 185
SHOOTS: L
COUNTRY: USA
2023-24 STATS: 52 GP, 31 G, 47 A, 78 PTS, +1, 88
"He’s a dynamic one-on-one player who can turn defenders inside out with his hands and uses quick crossovers and a light skating stride to be agile on cuts, jumps and changes of direction. He's creative. He seems to have a really good understanding of how to deploy his skill and outsmart opposing structures." - *Scott Wheeler, The Athletic*
"As slight of frame as he is, he remains one of the most dynamic offensive players this draft class has to offer. However, off-ice issues may bump him out of round one and, for some teams, off their list completely." - Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet
"Connelly is easily defined. He’s a light, skilled, crafty playmaker who provides offence. Connelly is more quick than fast, but it could have something to do with his core strength." - Jason Bukala, Sportsnet
"Look, from an on-ice perspective, Connelly has so much going for him. He’s been the best player on the ice in both tournaments he represented the United States in and has been lighting up the USHL all season long. Off the ice, that’s where teams are concerned." - *Steven Ellis, The Daily Faceoff*