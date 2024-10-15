LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Hurricanes

The Devils face the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!
1:16 | NJD 1, CAR 0
Hughes (Bratt)

GOAL
10:54 | CAR 1, NJD 1
Jarvis (Svechnikov)

GOAL
19:23 | CAR 2, NJD 1
Gostisbehere (Necas, Kotkaniemi)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL
10:16 | CAR 3, NJD 1
Blake (Orlov)

GOAL!
15:16 | CAR 3, NJD 2
Hischier (Hughes, Bratt)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec

Markstrom

HURRICANES LINEUP

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Drury - Blake

Slavin - Burns
Gostisbehere - Walker
Orlov - Chatfield

Kochetkov

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are in North Carolina tonight to face off against the Hurricanes.

