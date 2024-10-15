LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Hurricanes

The Devils face the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals scored.
GOAL!
1:16 | NJD 1, CAR 0
Hughes (Bratt)
GOAL
10:54 | CAR 1, NJD 1
Jarvis (Svechnikov)
GOAL
19:23 | CAR 2, NJD 1
Gostisbehere (Necas, Kotkaniemi)
GOAL
10:16 | CAR 3, NJD 1
Blake (Orlov)
GOAL!
15:16 | CAR 3, NJD 2
Hischier (Hughes, Bratt)
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Tatar - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Palat - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Casey - Nemec
Markstrom
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Roslovic - Kotkaniemi - Necas
Martinook - Staal - Carrier
Robinson - Drury - Blake
Slavin - Burns
Gostisbehere - Walker
Orlov - Chatfield
Kochetkov