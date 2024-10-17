LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Senators

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals as of yet
Cotter-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Tatar-Haula-Noesen
Palat-Lazar-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Casey-Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Gregor-Norris-Batherson
Perron-Pinto-Amadio
Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen
Sanderson-Hamonic
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-Bernard-Docker
Forsberg