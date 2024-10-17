LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Senators

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Cotter-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Tatar-Haula-Noesen
Palat-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Casey-Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

SENATORS LINEUP

Tkachuk-Stützle-Giroux
Gregor-Norris-Batherson
Perron-Pinto-Amadio
Cousins-Gaudette-MacEwen

Sanderson-Hamonic
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven-Bernard-Docker

Forsberg

DEVILS MINUTE

New Jersey faces off against the Senators in the Canadian capital.

