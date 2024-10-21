Devils Hold Practice Monday | NOTEBOOK

Misyul Recalled, Casey Re-Assigned

The Devils have re-assigned defenseman Seamus Casey to Utica of the American Hockey League and recalled blueliner Daniil Misyul to the NHL.

Misyul, 24, has played three games with Utica this season. The Devils’ third-round pick (70th overall) in 2019 appeared in 44 games last year with Utica, totaling three goals, 10 assists and 14 points.

