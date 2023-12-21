Yotes Notes: Perfect Homestand & Delivering Holiday Cheer

Just days away from Christmas, the Arizona Coyotes gave their fans one of the best-possible gifts: A perfect homestand.

Tuesday's 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Ottawa Senators helped the Coyotes finish their homestand a perfect 3-0-0, marking three consecutive wins following a four-game losing streak. Arizona is 6-4-0 over its last 10 games, and remains in the playoff picture as the calendar gets set to turn to 2024.

Goalies Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram have both shined in recent days, as the two netminders combined for shutouts on back-to-back nights, marking the first time the team has accomplished that in nearly 27 years. Ingram is tied for the league lead with three shutouts this season, while Vejmelka has won back-to-back games for the first time this year.

Mullett Magic wasn't the only gift the Coyotes presented this week, though, as the team delivered 570 toys and 130 plush Howler dolls to Phoenix Children's to cap off its annual Howlidays of Giving toy drive. Players were also able to conduct in-room visits for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, and the Arizona Coyotes Foundation and the Meruelo family made a $50,000 donation to the hospital.

It was a good week in The Valley, and the Coyotes have spread Christmas cheer both on-and-off the ice.

On to the Show!

The Week in Review

Monday, Dec. 11 | at Buffalo | 5-2 Loss

Vejmelka made 33 saves, but five different Sabres scored en route to Buffalo's 5-2 win at Keybank Center last Monday. It took the Sabres just 2:25 to get on the board, and though Michael Kesselring tied it up with his first career NHL goal, Buffalo scored the game's next three goals en route to the 5-2 win.

Michael Carcone scored Arizona's other goal, which marked his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 | at Pittsburgh | 4-2 Loss

Last Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh marked rookie Logan Cooley's return to the Steel City, but the Coyotes were unable to come away with a win in the final game of their three-game road trip. Arizona took a 2-1 lead late in the first period behind goals from Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli, but the Penguins rallied with three unanswered goals to ultimately win.

The game may have marked the Coyotes' fourth straight loss following a five-game win streak, but the Desert Dogs bounced back in a big way upon their return to Mullett Arena.

Friday, Dec. 15 | vs. San Jose | 1-0 Win

The Coyotes got back on the winning track, topping the San Jose Sharks 1-0 behind Ingram's third shutout of the season. This one was a bit unique, as the Sharks appeared to have tied the game twice in the third period, only to have the goals overturned by two separate coach's challenges: One was deemed to be goalie interference, and the other was ruled offside.