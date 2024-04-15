Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Dylan Guenther scored twice and Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, and Josh Doan also scored, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped their final road game of the season, 6-5, to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the Coyotes, who close out their season at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Guenther and Clayton Keller each finished with two points on the night.
Nazem Kadri scored twice, and Andrei Kuzmenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Yegor Sharangovich each scored for the Flames, who won their second straight game. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves in the win.
Arizona finished its season series with Calgary 0-2-1.