Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Arizona wraps up its season against Oilers at Mullett Arena on Wednesady

GettyImages-2147817836
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Dylan Guenther scored twice and Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli, and Josh Doan also scored, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped their final road game of the season, 6-5, to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Connor Ingram made 25 saves for the Coyotes, who close out their season at home against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Guenther and Clayton Keller each finished with two points on the night.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, and Andrei Kuzmenko, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, and Yegor Sharangovich each scored for the Flames, who won their second straight game. Dustin Wolf made 30 saves in the win.

Arizona finished its season series with Calgary 0-2-1.

Recap: Coyotes at Flames 4.14.24

“I think we had good execution, we made good plays with the puck,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We did a lot of good stuff, but defensively we were not as stingy as we wished.”

The Coyotes finished their road schedule 14-22-5, doubling their win total away from home last season.

“If you look at our team, we all know we’re a young team,” Tourigny said. “The way we react, and the way we compete, and the way we learn, we hear stuff on the bench now that shows the growth and the understanding of the game management.”

Kerfoot opened the scoring 2:36 into the first period, firing a shot from the right circle that snuck past Wolf to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Maccelli made it 2-0 just over a minute later, one-timing a puck that caromed off the boards into an open net.

Kuzmenko and Coronato tied it up with two goals that were 2:20 apart, but Guenther responded with a power-play goal at 17:54 to restore the Coyotes’ 3-2 lead. 

Zary tied it up 9:07 into the second period before Guenther responded with his second goal of the game, one-timing a pass from Jan Jenik past Wolf. The goal marked Guenther's first career multi-goal game in the NHL, and he has 15 points in his last 15 games.

ARI@CGY: Guenther scores goal against Dustin Wolf

Doan then gave the Coyotes a two-goal cushion, potting his fifth goal of the season – his first 10 NHL games – and made it 5-3 Arizona.

Calgary responded yet again, though, beginning with Sharangovich’s 31st of the season at 16:50 of the second. Kadri then evened things up with a hard-angle shot that beat Ingram 1:14 into the third before giving the Flames their first lead of the game with a power-play goal four minutes later.

Kadri scored the game-winner at 5:43 of the final frame, his second goal of the game.

“Just too many breakdowns defensively,” Kerfoot said. “A little loose with the puck, they’re a good team in transition, they make good plays off the rush.”

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, wrapping up their season against the Edmonton Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and 98.7 FM Arizona Sports (Radio).

“The fans are great, we love playing there, we’ve had a pretty good record out there,” Kerfoot said. “It will be fun going back home, and we’ll be ready to go.”

Related Content

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary on Sunday

Statement From Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District

Coyotes Sign Lipkin to Entry-Level Contract

Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday