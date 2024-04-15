Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

“I think we had good execution, we made good plays with the puck,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We did a lot of good stuff, but defensively we were not as stingy as we wished.”

The Coyotes finished their road schedule 14-22-5, doubling their win total away from home last season.

“If you look at our team, we all know we’re a young team,” Tourigny said. “The way we react, and the way we compete, and the way we learn, we hear stuff on the bench now that shows the growth and the understanding of the game management.”

Kerfoot opened the scoring 2:36 into the first period, firing a shot from the right circle that snuck past Wolf to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. Maccelli made it 2-0 just over a minute later, one-timing a puck that caromed off the boards into an open net.

Kuzmenko and Coronato tied it up with two goals that were 2:20 apart, but Guenther responded with a power-play goal at 17:54 to restore the Coyotes’ 3-2 lead.

Zary tied it up 9:07 into the second period before Guenther responded with his second goal of the game, one-timing a pass from Jan Jenik past Wolf. The goal marked Guenther's first career multi-goal game in the NHL, and he has 15 points in his last 15 games.