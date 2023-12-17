Vejmelka Shuts Out Sabres, Coyotes Blank Opponent for Second Straight Night

Mullett Magic struck again, and this time it came with a hearty dose of “Veggie.”

Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored, Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves to earn his first shutout of the year, and the Arizona Coyotes blanked their second straight opponent with a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Connor Ingram shut out the San Jose Sharks on Friday night, marking the first time since 1997 that the Coyotes have pitched shutouts on back-to-back nights. The game marked Vejmelka’s first win since Oct. 21, and “Veggie” was dialed in from the very beginning.

“It’s a great feeling,” Vejmelka said. “I really enjoyed playing against a tough opponent, and I really enjoyed this game. My teammates played great defensively, and we did a really good job in front of the net.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for the Sabres, who lost for the second time in three games. The Sabres won the first meeting between the two teams 5-2, and Saturday’s game was the final time this season Arizona and Buffalo will square off.

“I think we played hard defensively,” head coach André Tourigny said. “We had the last four minutes of the first and the second period where we mismanaged the puck, but other than that I liked the way we played with pace without the puck. We stripped the puck. We were hard on our pressure. I think we did a lot of good things in that sense.”