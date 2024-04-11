Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

STATS

Now that's how you celebrate a birthday.

Dylan Guenther finished with four points on his 21st birthday, Logan Cooley scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Connor Ingram made 23 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Guenther finished with a goal and three assists, and Josh Brown and Vladislav Kolyachonok also scored for the Coyotes, who won for the third time in four games. Ingram stopped Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on a penalty shot moments before Cooley scored the game-winner.

Cooley and Kolyachonok each finished with two points each as Arizona finished 1-2-0 against Vancouver this season.

"Impressive, That's the word I have," head coach André Tourigny said. "They battled, they fought on the bench, the attitude, the desire to win, the pushing each other, the focus, that was really good.

"It's fun to see our team play like that."