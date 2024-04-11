Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Guenther's four-point night, Ingram's penalty shot heroics lead Arizona to hard-fought win

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Now that's how you celebrate a birthday.

Dylan Guenther finished with four points on his 21st birthday, Logan Cooley scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and Connor Ingram made 23 saves as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Guenther finished with a goal and three assists, and Josh Brown and Vladislav Kolyachonok also scored for the Coyotes, who won for the third time in four games. Ingram stopped Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek on a penalty shot moments before Cooley scored the game-winner.

Cooley and Kolyachonok each finished with two points each as Arizona finished 1-2-0 against Vancouver this season.

"Impressive, That's the word I have," head coach André Tourigny said. "They battled, they fought on the bench, the attitude, the desire to win, the pushing each other, the focus, that was really good.

"It's fun to see our team play like that."

Recap: Coyotes at Canucks 4.10.24

J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks, who have dropped two of their last three games. Arturs Silovs made 14 saves in the loss.

"We came together as a group. We put the rest aside, just had fun, it paid off," Cooley said. "We need to stick together as a group and that's what we did."

Brown opened the scoring at 5:46 of the second period following a scoreless first, firing home a rebound from Dylan Guenther’s initial shot to give Arizona a 1-0 lead. The goal was Brown’s second in four games after scoring just one in his first 44 games this season.

Miller tied it up at 18:32 of the second, but Kolyachonok responded with his first of the season to restore the Coyotes’ lead 56 seconds later. The 22-year-old scored in just his second game with Arizona this season.

Guenther made it 3-1 1:55 into the third after Cooley forced a turnover behind the net and found him in front.

ARI@VAN: Guenther scores goal against Arturs Silovs

The Canucks rallied from there behind goals from Garland and Pettersson, but were unable to beat Ingram again. Hronek drew a penalty shot on a breakaway during a penalty kill in the extra frame, but Ingram stood tall, setting up Cooley's heroics.

The 19-year-old iced the game seconds later, finishing a picture-perfect pass from Guenther, who has been truly impressive since his callup from the Tucson Roadrunners in January.

"I think he's OK, eh," Tourigny said with a smile. "He played the game the right way, he wants to play the right way, he has great value, and he will be a great leader on our team.

"He's a blessing for us."

ARI@VAN: Cooley scores goal against Arturs Silovs

The Coyotes are back in action on Friday in Edmonton, marking the fourth game of their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and Stream only (audio) on the Arizona Coyotes, NHL, and Arizona Sports apps.

