Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

April 10, 2024 | 7:30 pm MST | Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Vancouver Canucks in the second game of back-to-back contests, just one day after falling 5-0 to the Seattle Kraken.

The two are facing each other for the second time in a week, and it will be the third-and-final time Arizona and Vancouver face each other this season. The Canucks won both games, Jan. 18 and April 3, 2-1.

Forward Matias Maccelli is one assist away from reaching 40 on the season, while Dylan Guenther has recorded the third-most points on the Coyotes since being recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 7.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and the 27-year-old netminder is 21-20-3 with six shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and .909 save percentage this season. He has won two of his last three starts, and is 0-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA and .932 SV% in his career against the Canucks.

Player to Watch: Clayton Keller had his 11-game point streak halted, but the dynamic forward still has six points over his last five games. He has two goals and seven assists in 16 career games against Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS

Vancouver has won two of its last three games, most recently a 4-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. The Canucks lead the Pacific Division by five points – though second place Edmonton has two games in hand – and have three games remaining on their schedule following Wednesday’s matchup.

J.T. Miller leads the team with 97 points on the year, while Elias Pettersson (86), Quinn Hughes (86), Brock Boeser (71), and Filip Hronek (48) round out the top five. Thatcher Demko has remained sidelined with an injury, and though he may return soon, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have split time in net during his absence. DeSmith is 11-9-6 with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and .891 SV%, while Silovs is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .930 SV%.