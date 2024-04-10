Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

Arizona playing in second of back-to-back games

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

April 10, 2024 | 7:30 pm MST | Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Vancouver Canucks in the second game of back-to-back contests, just one day after falling 5-0 to the Seattle Kraken.

The two are facing each other for the second time in a week, and it will be the third-and-final time Arizona and Vancouver face each other this season. The Canucks won both games, Jan. 18 and April 3, 2-1.

Forward Matias Maccelli is one assist away from reaching 40 on the season, while Dylan Guenther has recorded the third-most points on the Coyotes since being recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners on Jan. 7.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start tonight, and the 27-year-old netminder is 21-20-3 with six shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and .909 save percentage this season. He has won two of his last three starts, and is 0-2-0 with a 2.06 GAA and .932 SV% in his career against the Canucks.

Player to Watch: Clayton Keller had his 11-game point streak halted, but the dynamic forward still has six points over his last five games. He has two goals and seven assists in 16 career games against Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS
Vancouver has won two of its last three games, most recently a 4-3 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. The Canucks lead the Pacific Division by five points – though second place Edmonton has two games in hand – and have three games remaining on their schedule following Wednesday’s matchup.

J.T. Miller leads the team with 97 points on the year, while Elias Pettersson (86), Quinn Hughes (86), Brock Boeser (71), and Filip Hronek (48) round out the top five. Thatcher Demko has remained sidelined with an injury, and though he may return soon, Casey DeSmith and Arturs Silovs have split time in net during his absence. DeSmith is 11-9-6 with one shutout, a 2.96 GAA and .891 SV%, while Silovs is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .930 SV%.

Silovs earned the win against Arizona last Wednesday. 

Forward Elias Lindholm has not played since March 23, but has been practicing again, and may be in the lineup on Wednesday.

Vancouver ranks seventh with 3.42 goals-for per game, and allows the sixth-fewest at 2.71. Its power play is 10th-best at 22.76 percent, while its penalty kill ranks 19th at 78.01 percent.

Player to Watch: Former Coyotes forward Conor Garland had two goals against Vegas, and has excelled against his former team with six goals and three assists in eight games against Arizona.

Related Content

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

News Feed

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District

Coyotes Sign Lipkin to Entry-Level Contract

Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration

Coyotes Fall to Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday

Preview: Coyotes Host Rangers in Saturday Matinee