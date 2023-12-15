Shapiro Law Team Named Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFriday, December 15, 2023

(SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.) – The Shapiro Law Team has been named the Official Personal Injury Law Firm of the Arizona Coyotes, the hockey club announced today. The deal will serve as an official marketing partnership, and the first sports partnership for the law firm.

Since being founded in 2017, the Scottsdale-based Shapiro Law Team, which is known for its high level of personal service, aggressive representation and incredible results for its clients, has been dedicated to helping individuals who suffered an injury due to the negligence of others. The team has helped thousands of clients obtain fair compensation for the harms and losses they suffered due to the negligence of others. Since its inception just six (6) years ago, the firm has obtained over $125,000,000 in judgments and settlements. The team is led by founder and attorney David Shapiro, who is licensed in both Arizona and New Mexico, and is involved in every case himself.

“Our work goes far beyond the courtroom and into our community,” said David Shapiro, founder of Shapiro Law Team. “We are ecstatic to support the Coyotes and back Arizona’s incredible hockey team.”

The Shapiro Law Team specializes in personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, dog bites, premises liability, product liability, wrongful death, and more, always with the goal of helping clients receive the maximum compensation they deserve. Clients never get charged upfront fees and all consultations with the firm are free.