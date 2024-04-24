Roadrunners Open Playoffs on Wednesday, ‘We’re Going to Try to Win a Championship’

Tucson’s second-place finish in the Pacific Division this season is its highest since winning the division in 2019-20, but that season was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also won the division in 2017-18, but was eliminated in the Division Final by the Texas Stars.

The team has never advanced past the Division Final since joining the league in 2016-17.

“It’s special,” Guenther said. “That’s a good team down there. Whenever you have the chance to compete for a championship it’s exciting. We’re going to try to win a championship.”

The road to the Calder Cup begins against the Wranglers on Wednesday, and though Calgary finished in seventh place, it came with an impressive 35-28-6-3 record. The team is anchored by its All-Star goalie, Dustin Wolf, who has earned a laundry list of AHL accolades, including best GAA (2022-23), best SV% (2022-23), most shutouts (2022-23), MVP (2022-23), and has been named as the league’s best goaltender for two consecutive seasons.

Calgary also brings its fair share of players with NHL experience to the AHL playoffs, adding forwards Matthew Coronato and Adam Klapka, as well as defenseman Ilya Solovyov to its roster.

The best-of-three series is bound to be a scrappy battle between two division rivals looking to extend their respective seasons. The Roadrunners earned two wins in four matchups against the Wranglers this season.

“You have to be able to play on the inside and you have to be able to get volume into the net, and that’s our intention,” Potvin said. “We have to be able to use our speed and our size to get to the inside. We can’t be in a hurry to leave. If you’re in a hurry to leave the inside, it’s a difficult series for you.”

The puck drops on Wednesday at 7 pm MST, and fans at TCC are encouraged to wear white in solidarity with the playoff Whiteout. Fans can subscribe to AHLTV to catch all the action, in which the Roadrunners are looking to start a long postseason run.

“To get a chance to go back down there is exciting with everything going on as well, to try to win something for Arizona hockey is something a lot of us are focused on,” Doan said. “It’s one of those things where we have a group that wants to win and wants to be there for a long time.”