Roadrunners Open Playoffs on Wednesday, ‘We’re Going to Try to Win a Championship’

It’s time for some playoff hockey.
The Tucson Roadrunners kick off their first-round playoff matchup against the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday, opening the best-of-three series at Tucson Convention Center at 7 pm MST.
Each First Round game will be played in Tucson, as the Roadrunners earned home-ice advantage for Games 1, 2, and 3 (if necessary) after finishing with the Pacific Division’s second-highest point total.
Head coach Steve Potvin said the team’s success this season has started between the pipes; Goalie Matthew Villalta led the league with 31 wins while posting a 2.54 goals-against average and .911 save percentage, while backup Dylan Wells was just as instrumental after registering a 10-5-3 record with a 3.28 GAA and .898 SV%.
“If they’re making key saves at critical moments it just allows our players to get into their game and try to get to their identity,” Potvin said. “If you’re playing chase most of the night the opposition gets to play from their net out and it makes it tough and it makes it difficult to penetrate. When you get the saves, you get the first goal, and you’re able to be consistent with your game, it gives you a chance to win.”