Ingram’s Award Highlights Incredible Determination, ‘He’s a Tremendous Person’

The entire NHL is learning something about Connor Ingram that his teammates, coaches, and front office members already knew:

The goalie is an incredible talent, an even better person, and an extremely resilient individual.

Ingram was selected as the winner of the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Wednesday, which recognizes the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. The 27-year-old was 23-21-3 this season with a 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and finished the year with six shutouts, which was tied for the most in the NHL.

He has appeared in 80 career NHL games, all of which came after he entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021 after nearly retiring due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression.

The netminder shared his story publicly multiple times during the 2023-24 season, and though Wednesday’s recognition was never part of the plan, Ingram said he has turned what was a very difficult situation into something that has already started to positively impact the lives of others.

“You don’t think about winning the Masterton, you’re just trying to put your life back together,” Ingram said. “For me, now, if I become a voice for it, or do things like this where we’re going to talk about it, I thought, ‘Why not make it a good thing?’ That’s what it’s turned into.

“I’ve got people reaching out and saying it has helped their kids get into therapy, or things like that, and I think that’s all you can do. If you think it’s going to be a story, make it a good one.”