Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Crouse to appear in 500th career game; Arizona playing in first of back-to-back games

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey

April 9, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM

Fresh off a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to kick off the first of back-to-back gamedays against the Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday. Arizona and Seattle are playing for the third-and-final time tis season, with the Coyotes taking the first two matchups 4-3 (shootout) and 2-1 (overtime) – both at Mullett Arena.

Forward Clayton Keller’s points streak leads the NHL at 11 games, and it also marks the second-longest stretch of his career. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 10 assists over that span, and 10 of those points have come over the last five games.

ARI@SJS: Keller scores goal against Mackenzie Blackwood

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start tonight, and the Coyotes netminder has won four of his last five starts. He’s 12-1-8-2 with one shutout this season, and is 2-2-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .906 save percentage against the Kraken in his career.

Player to Watch: Dylan Guenther has points in three straight games, and has a goal in his only career game against Seattle.

ABOUT THE KRAKEN
Seattle is fifth in the Pacific Division, and with 77 points, mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Jared McCann leads the way with 60 points this season, followed by Oliver Bjorkstrand (55), Vince Dunn (46), Jordan Eberle (42), and Eeli Tolvanen (41). Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer have split time in net this season, with the former posting an 18-16-11 record with a 2.42 GAA and .918 SV%, while the latter is 13-14-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .896 SV%.

Per a report from the Seattle Times' Kate Shefte, both McCann and Dunn will not be in the lineup tonight, according to head coach Dave Hakstol. Seattle's lineup is likely to see Shane Wright, Logan Morrison, and Ryan Winterton, who have played the majority of the season with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Daccord has been in net for both games against the Coyotes this season, but Grubauer is expected to start tonight after leaving the ice first following morning skate.

Seattle ranks 29th in the league with 2.62 goals-for per game, though it allows the eighth-fewest at 2.83. Its power play is 16th-best with a 21.24 percent conversion rate while ranking 17th with a 79.23 percent penalty kill.

Player to Watch: Rookie Shane Wright had two goals and one assist in the Kraken’s last game against the Anaheim Ducks, and has four points over his last three games. The 20-year-old prospect, who we taken fourth overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, has 43 points in 56 games with the Cocahella Valley Firebirds this season.

