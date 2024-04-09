Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start tonight, and the Coyotes netminder has won four of his last five starts. He’s 12-1-8-2 with one shutout this season, and is 2-2-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .906 save percentage against the Kraken in his career.

Player to Watch: Dylan Guenther has points in three straight games, and has a goal in his only career game against Seattle.

ABOUT THE KRAKEN

Seattle is fifth in the Pacific Division, and with 77 points, mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Jared McCann leads the way with 60 points this season, followed by Oliver Bjorkstrand (55), Vince Dunn (46), Jordan Eberle (42), and Eeli Tolvanen (41). Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer have split time in net this season, with the former posting an 18-16-11 record with a 2.42 GAA and .918 SV%, while the latter is 13-14-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .896 SV%.

Per a report from the Seattle Times' Kate Shefte, both McCann and Dunn will not be in the lineup tonight, according to head coach Dave Hakstol. Seattle's lineup is likely to see Shane Wright, Logan Morrison, and Ryan Winterton, who have played the majority of the season with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.