Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

April 9, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR News 92.3 FM
Fresh off a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to kick off the first of back-to-back gamedays against the Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday. Arizona and Seattle are playing for the third-and-final time tis season, with the Coyotes taking the first two matchups 4-3 (shootout) and 2-1 (overtime) – both at Mullett Arena.
Forward Clayton Keller’s points streak leads the NHL at 11 games, and it also marks the second-longest stretch of his career. The 25-year-old has eight goals and 10 assists over that span, and 10 of those points have come over the last five games.