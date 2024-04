Statement From Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo

THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF DISCUSSION IN RECENT DAYS ABOUT THE FUTURE OF THE ARIZONA COYOTES. I UNDERSTAND AND EMPATHIZE WITH THE CONCERNS OF OUR FANS, OUR COMMUNITY, OUR PARTNERS, OUR PLAYERS, OUR FRONT OFFICE, AND ALL OF OUR TEAM MEMBERS. I HOPE TO ADDRESS THESE ISSUES AS SOON AS I AM ABLE TO SPEAK ON THE TOPICS.

WE ARE FOCUSED ON A MYRIAD OF ISSUES THAT ARE UNRESOLVED, AND THEREFORE WE ARE UNABLE TO MAKE ANY OFFICIAL PUBLIC COMMENTS AT THIS TIME. HOWEVER, YOU HAVE MY COMMITMENT THAT I AM GOING TO SPEAK ON ALL OF THESE ISSUES AND PUBLICLY ADDRESS ALL OF YOUR CONCERNS AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE.

RESPECTFULLY,

ALEX MERUELO

CHAIRMAN & GOVERNOR