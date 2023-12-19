Coyotes Players, Alumni Deliver Toys to Phoenix Children's on Monday

Rivera said the team expanded its Howlidays of Giving promotion this year compared to previous drives, beginning with a tree decorating ceremony from General Manager Bill Armstrong. Patients and families were also hosted at various Coyotes practices and games, and of course there was the toy drive, in which the team collected new toys for the patients from both fans and front office staff.

The toy drive, which Rivera said was even more successful than last year's, culminated on Monday as players delivered the toys before visiting with patients and their families in their rooms.

"We love this relationship, and we love when players can come visit the kids, because oftentimes kids don't get to see these guys, and these are the real-life heroes they get to see in the flesh," said Tim Harrison, Phoenix Children's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Special Events. "At this time of year this is so important to me, to the staff, to the team, for all of us, to be able to see people come in and digging deep to find a way to give a gift and make Christmas come alive in the hospital.

"We've decorated the halls and the hospitals, and we have the players come in and visit, and it just brings the magic of Christmas into the hospital."

A multitude of players appeared in person on Monday, which exponentially increased the event's reach among patients and their families. The event is near-and-dear to forward Jason Zucker's heart, as he is not only highly visible within the community, but has maintained ties with M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. from his time with the Wild.

The 31-year-old was so moved by an interaction he had in 2016 with a young patient, Tucker Helstrom, that it inspired him to take action. Though Helstrom tragically passed away from osteosarcoma in 2017, the friendship had such a big impact on Zucker that he established the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the hospital, which opened in 2019. The space allows patients and their families to watch Wild games in a theater, and is also leveraged to produce audio and video recordings.

Fast-forward four years, and Zucker is again putting smiles to a whole new set of fans in The Valley, over 1,600 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

"I believe that when you are given what we have in our lives as professional athletes, when you're given that platform, you should use that to better the lives of others, and that's something I've always pushed to do in every aspect of my life," Zucker said. "It's just always been something that's very close to home for me."

That presence and responsibility is something that Lawson Crouse also embraces with open arms. He echoed that sentiment, and Monday's event was even more meaningful for the eighth-year forward, who has not been able to conduct hospital visits in person since before the pandemic in 2020.