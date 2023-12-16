Ingram Earns Third Shutout as Coyotes Blank Sharks on Friday

Arizona hosts Buffalo on Saturday in second of back-to-back games

GettyImages-1850857662
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Connor Ingram dazzled with his third shutout of the season on Friday, though this one was a little different than the previous two.

It came with a little help from Arizona Coyotes Head Video Coordinator Hunter Cherni.

Matias Macceli scored the game's only goal and Ingram made 21 saves as the Coyotes topped the San Jose Sharks 1-0 at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and it came after a wild third period in which the Sharks had two goals overturned: One for goalie interference and another for offside.

Ingram's three shutouts this season have come over his last nine games, in which he has stopped 82 shots. The two that got past him on Friday were nullified following challenges from head coach André Tourigny, who credited Cherni for making the calls before play resumed.

Friday's win marked the first time in franchise history that Arizona successfully challenged two calls in the same game.

"Those were two really good calls, especially the obstruction," Tourigny siad. "Hunter, he studies all the calls in the league and what’s going on, because at the end of the day he needs to make the call. I have only one angle on the bench, he has however many, so he’s the guy to make the call, and he has the confidence to do it.

"He’s the guy who makes those calls, and he sounded pretty confident, and he was right."

Recap: Sharks at Coyotes 12.15.23

Kaapo Kähkönen made 23 saves for the Sharks (9-18-3), who lost for the second time in three games. Arizona (14-13-2) and San Jose meet twice more this season, and both are in California on Dec. 21 and April 7.

Maccelli scored the game's only goal in the second period, firing home a rebound past Kähkönen at 14:45. The 23-year-old has now scored in two straight and has a five-game point streak, his second such streak this season.

Ingram, meanwhile, is now tied for the league lead with three shutouts, and is the 10th goalie in Coyotes team history to record three shutouts in one season.

"It feels good to get the two points, and I think guys play for each other," Maccelli said. "Guys care about each other, and we played for Ingy’s shutout here tonight."

SJS@ARI: Maccelli scores goal against Kaapo Kahkonen

Friday also marked forward Jack McBain's first game back since Nov. 9 after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old logged 10:33 of ice time in his return, centering a line between Michael Carcone and Alex Kerfoot.

McBain had not missed a game since making his NHL debut on April 12, 2022.

"It was awful," he said about missing time. "It’s just great to be back with them. It’s tough when they go on the road and it’s just you back rehabbing, but it’s a lot more fun now."

Tourigny said McBain's presence is always impactful no matter what the situation is.

"He can play end of the period, he can be really good defensively, he can bring the forecheck," Tourigny said. "I think he had a presence today … If you want to win, you need a Bainer on your team."

Arizona won 62.5 percent of its faceoffs, blocked 15 shots, and outshot the Sharks 24-21, but on Friday, Tourigny said he wasn't just content with the overall effort from the team -- he was happy that Cherni is receiving the attention he deserves, too.

"It's great to have his name out there and give him credit," Tourigny said. "It's fun when everybody has credit. It creates a good feeling of belonging, everyone feels like they're relevant and they help, and they all are essential to our success."

The Coyotes are right back in action on Saturday, hosting the Buffalo Sabres in the second of back-to-back games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

