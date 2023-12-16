Ingram Earns Third Shutout as Coyotes Blank Sharks on Friday

STATS

Connor Ingram dazzled with his third shutout of the season on Friday, though this one was a little different than the previous two.

It came with a little help from Arizona Coyotes Head Video Coordinator Hunter Cherni.

Matias Macceli scored the game's only goal and Ingram made 21 saves as the Coyotes topped the San Jose Sharks 1-0 at Mullett Arena on Friday night. Arizona snapped a four-game losing streak with the win, and it came after a wild third period in which the Sharks had two goals overturned: One for goalie interference and another for offside.

Ingram's three shutouts this season have come over his last nine games, in which he has stopped 82 shots. The two that got past him on Friday were nullified following challenges from head coach André Tourigny, who credited Cherni for making the calls before play resumed.

Friday's win marked the first time in franchise history that Arizona successfully challenged two calls in the same game.

"Those were two really good calls, especially the obstruction," Tourigny siad. "Hunter, he studies all the calls in the league and what’s going on, because at the end of the day he needs to make the call. I have only one angle on the bench, he has however many, so he’s the guy to make the call, and he has the confidence to do it.

"He’s the guy who makes those calls, and he sounded pretty confident, and he was right."