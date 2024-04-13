Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Doan and Maccelli each finished with two points on the night, and the Coyotes have won three of four in their current five-game road trip – the last two of which have come against the top two teams in the Pacific Division.

“Our guys are showing how proud they are, how much they care for each other, and they want to have success together,” head coach André Tourigny said. “It’s cool to see themselves cheering for each other and pushing in the same direction like that.”

Adam Henrique and Darnell Nurse scored for the Oilers, who earned a point while trying to catch the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division’s top spot. Calvin Pickard made 25 saves in the loss.

Doan opened the scoring 5:20 into the first period, firing home a rebound from the slot following Jack McBain’s initial shot. The 22-year-old now has four goals and three assists in nine career NHL games.

“Tonight he was really good,” Tourigny said. “He scored, but more than that, on the forecheck, his stick, he was relentless and created a lot of chaos on the other side.”