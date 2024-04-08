Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Henry Thrun and Luke Kunin scored for the Sharks, who lost for the 21st time in 24 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves in defeat.

Crouse opened the scoring with a power-play goal 3:17 into the first period, one-timing a shot from the top of the left circle past Blackwood. The 26-year-old now has two goals and an assist in his last four games.

Thrun tied it up just over a minute later with a power-play goal of his own, beating Ingram with a slapshot from just inside the blue line.

O’Brien restored the Coyotes’ one-goal lead at 11:07 of the first, firing a shot at Blackwood that found its way through and had just enough steam to cross the line, making it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

Kunin tied it at 11:40 of the second period, beating Ingram from in-close to make it 2-2, but Guenther put Arizona up again with a wrister from the slot. The 20-year-old is tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals, alongside Keller and Michael Carcone.

"I feel pretty good," Guenther said. "I think I'm playing pretty well. My linemates are doing a pretty good job, and I'm just finding those areas."

Keller gave Arizona a two-goal cushion at 14:13 of the final frame, finshing off a between-the-legs pass from Nick Schmaltz with a one-timer from the top of the left circle to make it 4-2. The four-time All-Star extended his NHL-leading point streak to 11 games, which is the second-longest streak of his career.

Schmaltz added an empty-netter at 16:54 to ice the game.

"We're pretty level-headed and we're doing a good job," Guenther said. "There's always something to play for, and I truly believe that. These games are important."

The Coyotes are back in action against Seattle on Tuesday in the second game of their five-game road trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST and the game will be broadcast on Arizona 61 (TV) and KTAR News 92.3 FM (Radio).