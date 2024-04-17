Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Award Winners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Wednesday, April 17, 2024



SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today the team award winners for the 2023-24 NHL season. Coyotes forward Clayton Keller won the Team MVP Award and is the team’s leading scorer for the third consecutive season. Goaltender Connor Ingram earned the Three Stars Award. Defenseman J.J. Moser captured the Hardest Working Player/Jukka Nieminen Memorial Award, while forward Nick Bjugstad was selected as the Man of the Year Award for his dedication to the community.



Keller registered 33-42-75 in 77 games while tallying nine power-play goals and four game-winning goals entering Wednesday’s finale versus the Edmonton Oilers. The Coyotes’ four-time All-Star became the third player in Coyotes history to record consecutive 70-point seasons and to have multiple 30-goal seasons. Earlier this year, Keller also became the second skater in Coyotes history to record 400 career points.



Entering tonight’s finale, Ingram has been selected as a star of the game 15 times this season and was named the first star eight times to win the Three Stars Award.



Ingram has had a career-best season, registering a record of 22-21-3 with a 2.93 goals against average (GAA), .906 save percentage (SV%) and six shutouts to finish tied for the most shutouts in the NHL. Ingram also became the first Coyotes goaltender since Mike Smith in 2012 to be named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending on December 3 and became the fourth goaltender in Coyotes history to post multiple five-game winning streaks in the same season.



Moser, the Coyotes Hardest Working Player/Jukka Nieminen Memorial Award winner, finished second among Coyotes blueliners in scoring with 5-21-26 and 33 penalty minutes (PIM) while playing in 79 games entering tonight. Moser is second on the team in blocked shots (112) and has tallied 98 hits. With two hits in tonight’s game, he will become the only Coyotes skater to record 100 hits and 100 blocked shots.

Bjugstad earned the Man of the Year Award for his dedication, commitment and passion for bettering the lives of those in the community. At the beginning of the season, the 31-year-old forward’s charity ‘Goals 4 Kids’ partnered with the Coyotes Reading Program, supported by Delta Dental, to send one local student each month to a Coyotes game. Goals 4 Kids enables children to focus on their off-ice goals to help them better prepare and set themselves up for the rigors of everyday life as they grow older. He also provides resources to help children succeed in any way possible. During his second season as a member of the Coyotes, the veteran forward participated in all team community events including the annual team hospital visit, Top Golf tournament and Celebrity Waiter’s gala.