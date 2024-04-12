Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

Arizona and Edmonton will meet twice in the span of six days

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

April 12, 2024 | 6 pm MST | Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes, NHL, Arizona Sports App)

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth game of their five-game road trip, marking the second of three meetings between the two teams.

Arizona and Edmonton will wrap up their series next Wednesday in the Coyotes’ season finale. The Oilers won 6-3 at Mullett arena on Feb. 19.

Defenseman Sean Durzi has tied his career high for points in a season, and is just two points away from 40 on the year. Forward Logan Cooley, meanwhile, enters Friday night just one goal shy of the 20-goal benchmark. The 19-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last four games, and is quickly climbing the ranks of total rookie points in team history.

ARI@VAN: Cooley scores goal against Arturs Silovs

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to start tonight, having won three of his last five starts. He is 0-3-0 with a 5.72 goals-against average and .842 save percentage in his career against the Oilers.

Player to Watch: None other than Dylan Guenther, who has 31 points in 42 games this season, and seven points over his last five games. The 21-year-old has not recorded a point against the Oilers in two games against them.

ABOUT THE OILERS
Edmonton has won three straight, and has maintained their second place positioning in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vancouver Canucks. They most recently won 5-1 over the Vegas Golden Knights, and have outscored their opponents 15-5 over that span.

Superstar Connor McDavid, who leads the league in assists (99), and is third in the league with 130 points, is questionable for the game after being listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. 

Even so, the Oilers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the game, and rank fourth in the league with 3.60 goals-for per game. Leon Draisaitl is second on the team in points with 104 points, followed by Evan Bouchard (79), Zach Hyman (75), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (66).

Stuart Skinner has done the lion’s share of work in net this season, and his 35 wins are tied for second-most in the NHL. Backup Calvin Pickard is 12-6-0 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

Skinner earned the win against the Coyotes earlier this season.

Edmonton allows the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.83), and its power play ranks fourth (26.69 percent) while its penalty kill is 15th (79.35 percent).

Player to Watch: Nugent-Hopkins, who is celebrating his 31st birthday today. The talented forward has five points over his last two games, and 28 points in 43 career games against the Coyotes.

Related Content

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

News Feed

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee

Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena & Entertainment District

Coyotes Sign Lipkin to Entry-Level Contract

Coyotes Fall to Canucks at Mullett Arena on Wednesday

Yotes Notes: Doan’s Memorable Debut & Frozen Four Approaches

Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Coyotes & Carlisle Companies Partner with DREAM Foundation in 2024 Mentorship Program

Coyotes Partner with Phoenix Children's for Patient Birthday Celebration