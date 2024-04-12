Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

April 12, 2024 | 6 pm MST | Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: Stream Only (Arizona Coyotes, NHL, Arizona Sports App)
Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks, the Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth game of their five-game road trip, marking the second of three meetings between the two teams.
Arizona and Edmonton will wrap up their series next Wednesday in the Coyotes’ season finale. The Oilers won 6-3 at Mullett arena on Feb. 19.
Defenseman Sean Durzi has tied his career high for points in a season, and is just two points away from 40 on the year. Forward Logan Cooley, meanwhile, enters Friday night just one goal shy of the 20-goal benchmark. The 19-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last four games, and is quickly climbing the ranks of total rookie points in team history.