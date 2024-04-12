Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to start tonight, having won three of his last five starts. He is 0-3-0 with a 5.72 goals-against average and .842 save percentage in his career against the Oilers.

Player to Watch: None other than Dylan Guenther, who has 31 points in 42 games this season, and seven points over his last five games. The 21-year-old has not recorded a point against the Oilers in two games against them.

ABOUT THE OILERS

Edmonton has won three straight, and has maintained their second place positioning in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vancouver Canucks. They most recently won 5-1 over the Vegas Golden Knights, and have outscored their opponents 15-5 over that span.

Superstar Connor McDavid, who leads the league in assists (99), and is third in the league with 130 points, is questionable for the game after being listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Even so, the Oilers feature one of the most prolific offenses in the game, and rank fourth in the league with 3.60 goals-for per game. Leon Draisaitl is second on the team in points with 104 points, followed by Evan Bouchard (79), Zach Hyman (75), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (66).