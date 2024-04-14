Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary on Sunday

Arizona has won four of its last five games

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

April 14, 2024 | 5 pm MST | Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their five-game road trip against the Flames in Calgary on Sunday. The Coyotes have won two straight games and four of five overall, and are meeting the Flames the third-and-final time this season.

The Flames won both games to this point, 6-2 in Arizona on Jan. 11 and again 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 16 in Calgary.

The Coyotes have never won the final three road games of their season.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has recorded a career-high 39 assists this season, and if he adds one more, he would join Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli as the third trio with 40+ assists each in the same season in Coyotes team history (1997-98: C. Ronning, C. Janney, T. Numminen; 2010-11: K. Yandle, S. Doan, R. Whitney).

Rookie Josh Doan recorded a goal in Friday’s win over Edmonton, and the 22-year-old has notched three multi-point outputs over the first nine games of his career. He’s also just one goal shy of tying Keller for the most goals by a rookie through the first 10 games in Coyotes team history.

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to get the start, and the 27-year-old has won three of his last four starts. He’s 1-0-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in his career against the Flames.

Player to Watch: Rookie Logan Cooley has five points over his last five games, and has 20 goals and 24 assists in 80 games this season. He has a goal and an assist in two games against Calgary.

ABOUT THE FLAMES
The Flames rank sixth in the Pacific Division with 77 points, and are eliminated from playoff contention. Though they have won two of their last three games – most recently a 6-3 win in Anaheim – but have won just three of their last 12 overall.

Nazem Kadri’s 71 points lead the team, followed by Yegor Sharangovich (58), Blake Coleman (52), Jonathan Huberdeau (52), and MacKenzie Weegar (50). Jacob Markström is 23-22-2 with a 2.75 GAA and .906 SV% this season, while Dustin Wolf, appearing for an injured Daniel Vladař, is 5-7-1 with a 3.18 GAA and .894 SV%.

Markström and Vladař earned the wins against Arizona earlier this season, but Wolf is expected to start on Sunday. The 22-year-old has never faced the Coyotes.

Calgary ranks 19th in the league with 3.05 goals-for per game, tied with the Coyotes, while their 3.25 goals against are10th-most in the league. Their power play is 26th with a 17.89 percent conversion rate, and the penalty kill is 10th-best at 81.09 percent.

Player to Watch: Kadri has six points over his last four games, and has amassed nine goals and 13 assists in 31 career games against the Coyotes.

