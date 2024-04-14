Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary on Sunday

April 14, 2024 | 5 pm MST | Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Fresh off a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are set to wrap up their five-game road trip against the Flames in Calgary on Sunday. The Coyotes have won two straight games and four of five overall, and are meeting the Flames the third-and-final time this season.

The Flames won both games to this point, 6-2 in Arizona on Jan. 11 and again 3-2 in overtime on Jan. 16 in Calgary.

The Coyotes have never won the final three road games of their season.

Forward Nick Schmaltz has recorded a career-high 39 assists this season, and if he adds one more, he would join Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli as the third trio with 40+ assists each in the same season in Coyotes team history (1997-98: C. Ronning, C. Janney, T. Numminen; 2010-11: K. Yandle, S. Doan, R. Whitney).

Rookie Josh Doan recorded a goal in Friday’s win over Edmonton, and the 22-year-old has notched three multi-point outputs over the first nine games of his career. He’s also just one goal shy of tying Keller for the most goals by a rookie through the first 10 games in Coyotes team history.