Connor Ingram Wins 2023-24 Bill Masterton Trophy

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The National Hockey League announced today that former Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram has been selected as the winner of the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award recognizes the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

The 27-year-old Ingram is a study in perseverance and dedication to hockey. The former Coyotes goaltender nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021, which Ingram credits with turning his life and career around.

Additionally, Ingram spent his first seven professional seasons playing in the AHL, ECHL with brief stints in Sweden and with the Nashville Predators before solidifying himself as the Coyotes top netminder in 2023-24, finishing tied for the most shutouts (6) in the NHL.

Earlier this season, Ingram became the first Coyotes goaltender since Mike Smith in 2012 to be named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending on December 3. During that stretch, Ingram stopped 89 of the 94 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.63 goals-against average (GAA) and .947 save percentage (SV%) to lead the Coyotes on their season-long five-game winning streak against the previous five Stanley Cup winners.

The Saskatoon, SK native posted a record of 23-21-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .907 SV% in 50 games, all career-highs.

Ingram is the first player in franchise history to win the Masterton Trophy.