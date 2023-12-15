Coyotes Maintain Focus Through Adversity, ‘Holding Ourselves Accountable’

Matt Dumba has been through this before.

The 29-year-old defenseman was part of a Minnesota Wild team that won 12 straight during the 2016-17 season, improving their record at the time from 11-8-4 to 23-8-4. Later that same season they lost nine of 10 games before winning five of their last six en route to their fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

The Arizona Coyotes have not been through those extremes 28 games into the season, but they have dropped four consecutive games immediately following a five-game winning streak, and Dumba drew some parallels between the 2016-17 Wild and 2023-24 Coyotes.

The lesson? Stay level-headed throughout the chaos of an 82-game regular season.

“This league is crazy,” Dumba said. “You never know what’s going to happen on a night-to-night basis, so you just need to be ready, stay focused, worry about your business, and be there for your teammates.

“You have to understand that it feels hard when you’re in it, and it’s hard to tell yourself that, but you have to understand that you need to keep working hard. That’s how you create your bounces and create your own puck luck.”

The Coyotes are 13-13-2 through 28 games, marking the team’s highest win total over that span since posting a 15-9-4 record in 2019-20. They are 8-5-0 at home, 5-8-2 on the road, and just one point out of a Wild Card spot with a game-in-hand, though it’s still far too early to be looking that closely at the standings.

Arizona was flying high after beating the Washington Capitals 6-0 on Dec. 4, marking the team’s fifth straight win, all of which came over the previous six Stanley Cup champions (Vegas 2023, Colorado 2022, Tampa Bay 2021 & 2020, St. Louis 2019, and Washington 2018). They have since fallen in consecutive games against Philadelphia, Boston, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.

The Desert Dogs aren’t the only ones navigating through the extreme highs and lows of an NHL season, though. The Edmonton Oilers, for example, started the season 2-9-1, but just recently won eight straight to claw back to 13-13-1, sitting just one point behind Arizona with a game in hand.