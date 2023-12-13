Coyotes Drop Final Game of Road Trip to Penguins on Tuesday

Arizona opens a three-game homestand on Friday against San Jose

GettyImages-1843523842
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli scored and Connor Ingram made 40 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored twice and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

Guentzel opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 1:12 into the first period, breaking the Penguins’ 0-for-36 slump with the man advantage to take an early 1-0 lead.

Crouse tied it up with his 13th of the season, also on the power play, taking a pass from Jason Zucker and one-timing it from the slot past Jarry.

ARI@PIT: Crouse scores goal against Tristan Jarry

Maccelli gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at 15:24 of the first with his fifth of the year, shooting home a rebound following Crouse’s initial shot. Carter answered with a shorthanded goal at 16:54 to tie the game.

Carter scored his second of the game 4:23 into the third, redirecting Kris Letang’s shot past Ingram as a power play was expiring. Guentzel's empty-netter at 18:36 essentially iced the game, sending the Coyotes to their fourth consecutive loss.

Arizona returns home for back-to-back games this weekend, beginning on Friday against the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 pm MST, and the game will be broadcast on the following networks:

WHERE TO WATCH:
• Antenna: 61.1 Phoenix, 9.2 Tucson
• Phoenix Cable: Cox 95
• Phoenix Satellite: DirecTV Channel 61, Dish Network Channel 61
• Bullhead City / Lake Havasu: Optimum channel 6
• Flagstaff: American Cable channel 4, Optimum Cable channel 6
• Maricopa: Orbitel channel 11
• Pinal County: Mediacom channel 13
• Prescott: Sparklight channel 61
• Sedona: Optimum Cable channel 6
• Show Low / Winslow Sparklight channel 61
• Tucson: Cox channel 85, Xfinity channel 1179, Orbitel channel 208

WHERE TO LISTEN:
• Radio: ESPN 620
• Stream: Arizona Coyotes App, NHL Mobile App

