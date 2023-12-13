Coyotes Drop Final Game of Road Trip to Penguins on Tuesday

Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli scored and Connor Ingram made 40 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored twice and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

Guentzel opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 1:12 into the first period, breaking the Penguins’ 0-for-36 slump with the man advantage to take an early 1-0 lead.

Crouse tied it up with his 13th of the season, also on the power play, taking a pass from Jason Zucker and one-timing it from the slot past Jarry.