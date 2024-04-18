Coyotes Close Out 2023-24 Season With 5-2 Win Over Oilers

STATS

Mullett Magic had one last trick up its sleeve.

Liam O’Brien, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, and Sean Durzi scored, as the Arizona Coyotes closed out the 2023-24 season with a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 25 saves to earn his 23rd win of the season, finishing the year with a 23-21-3 record.

Forward Aku Räty finished with an assist in his NHL debut, logging 11:45 of ice time.

The Coyotes earned their second win in five days over the playoff-bound Oilers, and finished the season 2-1-0 against the Oilers, earning two wins against Edmonton for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The win was an emotional one in front of one of the most raucous crowds in Mullett Arena history.

“It was a great atmosphere, and the fans really made it unbelievable,” forward Clayton Keller said. “They’ve supported us through a lot of ups and downs, and through all the noise they’ve always had our backs. We’re super thankful for that.”