Coyotes Close Out 2023-24 Season With 5-2 Win Over Oilers

Guenther finishes with two points; Räty notches assist in first NHL game

GettyImages-2147893116
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

STATS

Mullett Magic had one last trick up its sleeve.

Liam O’Brien, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, and Sean Durzi scored, as the Arizona Coyotes closed out the 2023-24 season with a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Connor Ingram made 25 saves to earn his 23rd win of the season, finishing the year with a 23-21-3 record.

Forward Aku Räty finished with an assist in his NHL debut, logging 11:45 of ice time.

The Coyotes earned their second win in five days over the playoff-bound Oilers, and finished the season 2-1-0 against the Oilers, earning two wins against Edmonton for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

The win was an emotional one in front of one of the most raucous crowds in Mullett Arena history.

“It was a great atmosphere, and the fans really made it unbelievable,” forward Clayton Keller said. “They’ve supported us through a lot of ups and downs, and through all the noise they’ve always had our backs. We’re super thankful for that.”

Recap: Oilers at Coyotes 4.17.24

Sam Carrick and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, who conclude their season in Dever against the Avalanche on Thursday. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves in the loss.

“It was a great effort,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Those guys were unbelievable. In the toughest environment, against top teams in the league, with a lot of adversity, a lot of questions, a lot of wondering, a lot of worries … the way they played, they way they fought, the way they focused on every game, and they played structured, they played with heart, and they played with passion.

“I’m impressed, and I’m really proud of them.”

Arizona wasted no time in electrifying the capacity crowd at ‘The Mullett.’

O’Brien opened the scoring 2:18 into the game, sending a puck that redirected off the officials’ skate past Pickard. The 29-year-old just wrapped up his third full season in Arizona, seeing his playing time increase from 39 games in 2021-22 to 74 games this season.

Carrick tied it up at 13:06 of the opening frame, redirecting Mattias Ekholm’s shot-pass past Ingram at 13:06 of the opening frame.

Maccelli put the Coyotes back ahead with a breakaway goal at 15:05, taking a pass from Jack McBain before backhanding it past Pickard. Maccelli finished with career highs in goals (17), assists (40) and points (57), just one season removed from finishing fourth in Calder Trophy voting while being named to the All-Rookie Team.

Crouse gave Arizona a two-goal cushion 4:55 into the third period after he took a pass from Vladislav Kolyachonok and beat Pickard with a backhand.

Arizona’s alternate captain just wrapped up his eighth season in the NHL – all of which have come with the Coyotes.

Foegele brought Edmonton to within a goal, wristing a shot from the high slot past Ingram, but Guenther restored Arizona’s two-goal lead with a power-play tally at 14:27 of the final frame. The 21-year-old has quickly made a name for himself after getting called up from the Tucson Roadrunners in January, and finished the season with 18 goals and 17 assists in 45 games. He finished Wednesday’s game with two points.

“We really wanted to show up for our fans,” Tourigny said. “The feeling in the room was really important for us to finish that strong, show a lot of class and a lot of pride for our fans.”

Durzi rounded out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 15:45, and finished his first season in Arizona with nine goals and 32 assists in 75 games. 

The Coyotes spent nearly an hour after the game spending time with their fans on the ice, signing autographs, taking pictures, and sharing memories as the 2023-24 season came to a close.

“It’s super surreal,” forward Logan Cooley said. “There were a lot of emotions coming to the rink, and coming to Mullett for the last time. It was a little sad, started my career here, it’s pretty special, and the fans showed out so I’m happy we got the win for them.”

Related Content

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Award Winners

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

News Feed

Preview: Coyotes Host Oilers to Close out Season

Coyotes Announce 2023-24 Award Winners

Coyotes Fall to Flames in Calgary on Sunday

Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up Road Trip in Calgary on Sunday

Statement From Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo

Vejmelka, Doan lead Coyotes to Overtime Win Over Oilers

Preview: Coyotes Face Oilers in Edmonton on Friday

Guenther, Ingram Lead Coyotes Past Canucks in Vancouver

Preview: Coyotes Face Canucks in Vancouver on Wednesday

Coyotes Fall to Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday

Preview: Coyotes Face Kraken in Seattle on Tuesday 

Yotes Notes: Ingram’s Masterton Nod & Roadrunners Stretch Run

Coyotes Kick Off Road Trip with 5-2 Win Over San Jose

Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Final Road Trip in San Jose on Sunday

An Underdog Story: Vote for Howler in 2024 Mascot Madness

Coyotes Score Six in 3rd Period to Stun Vegas on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Vegas on Friday

Ingram Named Bill Masterton Award Nominee